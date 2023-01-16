Thunivu box office collections; Ajith Kumar starrer collects Rs. 78 crores in India over the Extended weekend

Despite the massive clash, the five days collections are just Rs. 8 crores less than Valimai ’s first five days which had a solo release and a big lead of Rs. 7 crores on the first day. The next two days will see collections remaining at high levels and Thunivu should easily cross the seven days collections of Valimai, possibly on Monday itself. Thunivu will comfortably take the record for the highest first-week collections for Ajith Kumar.

Thunivu had a very good weekend at the Indian box office, thanks to a strong performance in Tamil Nadu. The Ajith Kumar starrer grossed Rs. 78.50 crores in India in its five-day extended weekend. The majority of collections for the film came from Tamil Nadu, where the film collected Rs. 13 crores plus on Sunday for a five-day sum of Rs. 62 crores.

The box office collections of Thunivu at the Indian box office are as follows:

Wednesday - Rs. 28.50 crores

Thursday - Rs. 11 crores

Friday - Rs. 10 crores

Saturday - Rs. 13.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 15.50 crores

Total - Rs. 78.50 crores

Thunivu may not emerge a bigger grosser than Varisu but is in a better position financially speaking given the reasonable costs involved. Still, it needs to be seen how it holds after the holiday period, as ultimately that will determine where the film ends up.

Outside of Tamil Nadu, the film has done well in Karnataka with Rs. 8.25 crores in five days, giving a strong fight to Varisu. Kerala is low but is better than the last few Ajith starrers, which had poor collections there. Elsewhere, the film dropped after the first day which itself was very low.

The territorial breakdown for the five days box office collections of Thunivu in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 62 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 8.25 crores

Kerala - Rs. 3.80 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 3.25 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 1.20 crores

Total - Rs. 78.50 crores