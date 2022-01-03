Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home joins the coveted Rs. 200 crore club
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home continued its glory run at the box office as it crossed Rs. 200cr India Nett (all versions) on its 18th day at the box office. The film did well in the second and third week to match a feat, which only two Hollywood films have been able to achieve in Indian history; Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, both produced by Marvel and featuring Tom Holland as Spider-Man. On the global front, the film is heading towards $1.5B worldwide and that is despite the threat of the Omicron variant. The film is a blockbuster in a true sense since it could not only withstand the competition it got from Pushpa and 83, but also emerge victorious. The performance of this movie at the ticketing window is a testimony that films don’t need huge promotional campaigns and can do well even without it.
Marvel has become the most sought-after and recognized brand in the entertainment space in the world. Their sheer ability to connect different superhero movies has reaped great dividends as every viewer is willing to watch the newest movie and stay updated with the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The success of Spider-Man: No Way Home is no surprise as Spider-Man movies tend to perform well in India. It is the biggest superhero brand in India and the response is heartening since it got such an overwhelming response amidst the Covid-19 scare and stiff competition from local releases. Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise, fight it out for the title of the biggest 2021 grosser in India. Regardless of that, it is another winner for Marvel.
The day-wise nett all India collections (all versions) of Spider-Man: No Way Home are as follows:-
Day 1 – 32.75cr
Day 2 – 20cr
Day 3 - 26.25cr
Day 4 – 29cr
Day 5 – 12.25cr
Day 6 – 10.50cr
Day 7 – 8.50cr
Day 8 – 8.5cr
Day 9 – 6.75cr
Day 10 – 10cr
Day 11 – 10cr
Day 12 – 4.50cr
Day 13 – 3.75cr
Day 14 – 3.50cr
Day 15 - 3cr
Day 16 – 3cr
Day 17 – 5cr
Day 18 – 4.75cr
Total: 202cr+ all versions
Written by Rishil Jogani
