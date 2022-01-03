Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home joins the coveted Rs. 200 crore club

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home continued its glory run at the box office as it crossed Rs. 200cr India Nett (all versions) on its 18th day at the box office. The film did well in the second and third week to match a feat, which only two Hollywood films have been able to achieve in Indian history; Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, both produced by Marvel and featuring Tom Holland as Spider-Man. On the global front, the film is heading towards $1.5B worldwide and that is despite the threat of the Omicron variant. The film is a blockbuster in a true sense since it could not only withstand the competition it got from Pushpa and 83, but also emerge victorious. The performance of this movie at the ticketing window is a testimony that films don’t need huge promotional campaigns and can do well even without it.



Marvel has become the most sought-after and recognized brand in the entertainment space in the world. Their sheer ability to connect different superhero movies has reaped great dividends as every viewer is willing to watch the newest movie and stay updated with the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The success of Spider-Man: No Way Home is no surprise as Spider-Man movies tend to perform well in India. It is the biggest superhero brand in India and the response is heartening since it got such an overwhelming response amidst the Covid-19 scare and stiff competition from local releases. Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise, fight it out for the title of the biggest 2021 grosser in India. Regardless of that, it is another winner for Marvel.



The day-wise nett all India collections (all versions) of Spider-Man: No Way Home are as follows:-

Day 1 – 32.75cr



Day 2 – 20cr



Day 3 - 26.25cr



Day 4 – 29cr



Day 5 – 12.25cr



Day 6 – 10.50cr



Day 7 – 8.50cr



Day 8 – 8.5cr



Day 9 – 6.75cr



Day 10 – 10cr



Day 11 – 10cr



Day 12 – 4.50cr



Day 13 – 3.75cr



Day 14 – 3.50cr



Day 15 - 3cr



Day 16 – 3cr



Day 17 – 5cr



Day 18 – 4.75cr



Total: 202cr+ all versions



Written by Rishil Jogani

