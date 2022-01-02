Allu Arjun's Pushpa fires on New Year day; Crosses Rs. 250 crores in India

Pushpa had a huge upturn in collections on New Year’s Day on Saturday, as the collections more than doubled to Rs. 14 crores on its sixteenth day. The film has now crossed Rs. 250 crores in India, with a running total of Rs. 255.30 crores Approx as of yesterday. The third weekend collections of film will barely drop from the second weekend, with the Hindi version having a third weekend higher than the second. There was a minor chance, if at all, of hitting Rs. 300 crores in India on Friday, but yesterday collections have increased the possibility considerably.

Following is the box office collections of Pushpa: The Rise at the Indian box office so far:

Week One - Rs. 178.55 crores

Week Two - Rs. 56.75 crores Approx

3rd Friday - Rs. 6 crores

3rd Saturday - Rs. 14 crores

Total - Rs. 255.30 crores

The Hindi version of the film recorded the best day of its run so far, on its sixteenth day of release, grossing Rs. 7.30 crores (Rs. 6.10 crores) Approx. The collections in North India now stand at Rs. 72 crores, and are now likely to cross Rs. 100 crores if cinemas remain open for the next three weeks.

The best growth, however, came from South India, with collections in APTS being almost 4 times of day before, while Tamil Nadu being 3 times its Friday numbers. In fact, New Year’s Day in Tamil Nadu was the biggest day since the opening weekend. The film has now crossed Rs. 25 crores in Tamil Nadu and is set to reach around Rs. 30 crores. It is now the biggest non-Baahubali grosser in Tamil Nadu, beating Eega. In other milestones, Kerala collections also crossed Rs. 10 crores yesterday, making it the first non-Rajamouli Tollywood film to do so.

