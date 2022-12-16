Top 10 Ranveer Singh Openers at Box Office: Simmba tops the list; Where will Cirkus land?
Cirkus is expected to secure a reasonably good opening theatrically with the festive season bettering the prospects of the film.
Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest draws in the country in terms of box office and among the most bankable actors. He started his career with Yash Raj Films' Band Baaja Baaraat after which he juggled between genres with interesting films like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and Lootera. His biggest box office break came in the form of Ram Leela after which there was no looking back.
Ranveer Singh had just one release in 2022 so far in the form of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which did not at all do well theatrically, emerging as Ranveer Singh's biggest disaster. Ranveer Singh has some amends to make towards the end of the year to re-establish himself as a top billing star of the country.
Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, is a keenly anticipated film, which marks the collaboration of the actor and director after their last blockbuster movie venture, Simmba. The duo would like to replicate the success of their film but things are tougher this time around, as it releases a week after the Hollywood juggernaut - Avatar: The Way Of Water. The post pandemic movie market is tough to study with film business performing in extremes, not to ignore the fact that movie watching has become very expensive for most.
Cirkus releases in theatres a week from now, that is on the 23rd of December and it will be getting the benefit of the Christmas and New Year weekend. With no local films competing, Cirkus can have a long uninterrupted run in mass centres that still prefer local content over international content. In metros, the strong trend of Avatar: The Way Of Water can dent opening numbers significantly.
Here is a look at Ranveer Singh's Top 10 Box Office Openers:
1. Simmba - Rs. 20.50 cr
2. Gully Boy - Rs. 19.25 cr
3. Padmaavat - Rs. 19 cr (24 cr including previews)
4. Gunday - Rs. 16.10 cr
5. Ramleela - Rs. 16 cr
6. Bajirao Mastani - Rs. 12.80 cr
7. 83 - Rs. 12.60 cr
8. Dil Dhadakne Do - Rs. 10.50 cr
9. Befikre - Rs. 10.30 cr
10. Kill Dil - Rs. 6.50 cr
Where do you think can Cirkus land in terms of opening day numbers?
