Top 10 Ranveer Singh Openers at Box Office: Simmba tops the list; Where will Cirkus land?

Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest draws in the country in terms of box office and among the most bankable actors. He started his career with Yash Raj Films' Band Baaja Baaraat after which he juggled between genres with interesting films like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and Lootera. His biggest box office break came in the form of Ram Leela after which there was no looking back.

Ranveer Singh had just one release in 2022 so far in the form of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which did not at all do well theatrically, emerging as Ranveer Singh's biggest disaster. Ranveer Singh has some amends to make towards the end of the year to re-establish himself as a top billing star of the country.