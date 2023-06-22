Adipurush box office collections: Continues to Bleed, Crosses Rs. 300 crores worldwide on Day 6

Adipurush recorded another 30 per cent plus drop in daily collections yesterday, with collections plummeting to single digits. The Prabhas starrer collected Rs. 8.75 crores on Wednesday at the Indian box office. The six days box office collections of Adipurush stand at Rs. 262 crores. The film crossed Rs. 300 crores worldwide yesterday, with a global box office take of Rs. 307 crores to date, with Rs. 45 crores ($5.50 million) coming from overseas.

Surprisingly, Telugu states are collecting higher than the Hindi belt on weekdays. Yesterday, the collections in Telugu states were Rs. 4.50 crores versus Rs. 3.60 crores in the Hindi belt. Typically, it is common for Pan-Indian films to perform better in the Hindi belt after the initial weekend. However, this time around, the situation was the opposite, with the Hindi version dominating the box office on Saturday and Sunday, while the Telugu states witnessed higher collections on weekdays. One contributing factor to this trend is the significant number of bulk bookings for the Hindi version over the weekend, which artificially inflated its box office numbers. Consequently, without those bulk bookings, the Hindi version experienced a substantial decline in collections.

The box office collections of Adipurush at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday: Rs. 86 crores

Saturday: Rs. 66.50 crores

Sunday: Rs. 68 crores

Monday: Rs. 19.50 crores

Tuesday: Rs. 13.25 crores

Wednesday: Rs. 8.75 crores

Total: Rs. 262 crores

The production of the film incurred a massive cost with a budget reportedly around Rs. 500 crores. Despite the significant cost, the production is anticipated to mitigate crippling losses through non-theatrical recoveries and a substantial non-refundable advance (NRA) received from Telugu distributors. However, these recoveries merely serve to redistribute the losses, as the expected revenue from the Telugu state will only cover half of the NRAs. The projected recoveries for the film amount to around Rs. 410-420 crores, indicating potential losses ranging from Rs. 80-90 crores, mostly to be borne by Telugu distributors, subject to renegotiations.

The territorial breakdown for Adipurush at the Indian box office is as follows:

AP/TS: Rs. 105.70 crores (Rs. 64.50 crores share)

Karnataka: Rs. 17.50 crores (Rs. 8.50 crores share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala: Rs. 7.80 crores (Rs. 3.25 crore share)

Rest of India: Rs. 131 crores (Rs. 57 crores share)

Total: Rs. 262 crores (Rs. 133.25 crores share)

Where to watch Adipurush?

You can watch Adipurush in a cinema near you.

