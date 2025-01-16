Azaad vs Emergency Advance Box Office Comparison: Kangana Ranaut's movie sells MORE tickets; Both films to take dull start
Ahead of their clash, let's take a look at the box office comparison of Azaad and Emergency based on the advance bookings. Here's what the chart looks like.
January 17 will mark the arrival of two highly-anticipated Bollywood movies, Azaad and Emergency in cinemas. The upcoming films will join the list of current movies that are performing at the Hindi box office including Fateh and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani along with Hindi versions of Game Changer, Pushpa 2, and Marco. Kangana Ranaut's movie has sold more tickets than its rival release, Azaad. However, both of them are heading for a dull start at the box office.
Emergency Sells More Tickets Than Azaad In Advance Bookings
Going by the advance bookings, Emergency is leading the race of pre-sales while competing with Azaad. Kangana Ranaut-starrer has sold more tickets than Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's debut film. The pre-sales of both the movies remain low, with one day to go.
Azaad vs Emergency: Which Film Will Have Bigger Start?
From the perspective of two new movies coming up, Emergency and Azaad will have a dull opening at the Hindi box office. If we analyze the box office performances based on the competition, the historical biographical drama movie is expected to begin its journey with a bigger start than Abhishek Kapoor's directorial.
The opening day collection of Kangana Ranaut and Ajay Devgn's respective movies would be in the range of Rs 75 lakh to Rs 2 crore. This comes despite the makers of both movies have kept the price of tickets at affordable rates of Rs 99 to Rs 112 for the standard version across India.
While Emergency marks Kangana Ranaut's big comeback after the 2023 film, Tejas, Azaad is debutantes Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's first movie.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
