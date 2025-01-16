Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 16th January 2025: Game Changer enjoys last day on number 1 with Emergency and Azaad ready to hit theatres
Let's look at the box office performances of top five movies running in the Hindi markets. Here's how much the films earned on January 16, 2025.
Pinkvilla is here to provide you the latest updates about the box office collections of top movies currently running in theaters. The list includes Bollywood films along with the dubbed versions of pan-Indian movies. As of now, Game Changer, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Fateh, Pushpa 2, and Marco are in the race. Game Changer continues to lead the competition on the last day as Emergency and Azaad will arrive in theaters tomorrow.
Game Changer Precedes As Top Performer; Until Emergency And Azaad's Arrival
Released on January 10, 2025, Game Changer has completed a week of its release at the box office. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the political action thriller minted Rs 1.1 crore on first Thursday. Fateh, which also finished a week in theaters, collected Rs 65 lakh on the same day. Directed by Sonu Sood, the action film stars himself along with Jacqueline Fernandez.
Pushpa 2: The Rule recorded Rs 55 lakh on the 43rd day of its release in Hindi markets. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which was re-released in cinemas this year, earned Rs 50 lakh on 14th day at the ticket windows. The Hindi version of Unni Mukundan's Marco stood at Rs 10 lakh on the 28th day.
Kangana Ranaut's Emergency will hit the screens on January 17, 2025. It will clash with Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's debut movie, Azaad at the box office.
Box Office Earnings Of Top 5 Movies At The Hindi Box Office Dated January 16, 2025
|S No.
|Movies
|Net Hindi Collections
|1
|Game Changer (Hindi)
|Rs 1.1 crore
|2
|Fateh
|Rs 65 lakh
|2
|Pushpa 2 (Hindi)
|Rs 55 lakh
|3
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|Rs 50 lakh
|5
|Marco (Hindi)
|Rs 10 lakh
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
