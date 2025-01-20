Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 20th January 2025: Emergency leads; Azaad clinches 2nd position; Game Changer gets pushed to 5th Spot

January began with the releases of Game Changer and Fateh in the Hindi markets. It then added Emergency and Azaad to the list in the mid-month. Emergency is the top performer among the movies which are running at the Hindi box office. Its rival release, Azaad is on the second position. Both the new releases have pushed Game Changer to the last spot, i.e. fifth place.

Emergency Continues To Lead; Azaad Secures 2nd Spot

Directed by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency earned Rs 1.35 crore on the fourth day of its release. The total collection of Kangana's film stood at Rs 10.10 crore in four days. Emergency is leading in the race.

Azaad, which clashed with Emergency, added Rs 60 lakh to its tally on Day 4, bringing its cume earnings to Rs 4.85 crore so far. Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's historical drama has clinched the second spot.

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 recorded Rs 30 lakh on 47th day of its release. The total collection of the Pushpa sequel is Rs 736.70 crore in the Hindi markets. The makers of Allu Arjun-starrer recently released the reloaded version of the mass action drama in theaters. Sukumar's directorial, which will soon reach its target of Rs 740 crore, is on the third position.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which re-released in theaters on January 3, 2025, earned Rs 20 lakh on the third Monday. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the 2013 blockbuster has earned Rs 19.55 crore in 18 days while securing the fourth spot.

Released on January 10, 2025, Game Changer fetched Rs 15 lakh on second Monday. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer has recorded a total collection of Rs 29 crore. S Shankar's Telugu helmer is on the fifth position.

Here's How Top 5 Movies Performed At Hindi Box Office On January 20, 2025:

S No. Movies Net Hindi Collections 1 Emergency Rs 1.30 crore 2 Azaad Rs 60 lakh 3 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Rs 30 lakh 4 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Rs 20 lakh 5 Game Changer (Hindi) Rs 15 lakh

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

