Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 46 Box Office: Allu Arjun's mass thandavam heads for theatrical end; collects Rs 2 crore in 7th weekend

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2 continues to attract the audience in cinemas, even in its 6th week. The mass action drama directed by Sukumar is heading for an end on a high note.

Pushpa 2 collects Rs 90 lakh on 7th Sunday; cume crosses Rs 735 crore mark

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is doing wonders at the box office. After inaugurating the Rs 700 crore club in its 4th week, the mass actioner continues to rake in a significant amount even in its 7th week.

Pushpa 2 entered its 7th week by hitting Rs 50 lakh on Day 44 (Friday), followed by Rs 75 lakh on Day 45 (Saturday). As per estimates, the movie added around Rs 90 lakh today on Day 46 (Sunday), wrapping the 7th weekend at Rs 2.05 crore. The total cume of Pushpa 2 currently stands at Rs 736.40 crore net at the Hindi box office.

Know about Pushpa 2 reloaded version

The Allu Arjun starrer has been released with its reloaded version 7th Friday (Jan 17) onwards. The new version of Pushpa 2 offers 20 minutes of extra footage that includes a massive action sequence ft. Pushpa Raj.

The current duration of Pushpa 2: The Rule is 3 hours 40 minutes in total. The movie is gearing up for its end now. It might end its theatrical run by completing 50 days with the arrival of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force on January 24. It will be interesting to see which version gets finalized for the OTT release.

Day-wise earnings of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) are listed below:

Weeks/Days Net India Collections First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Fifth Week Rs 17.30 crore Sixth Week Rs 5.95 crore Seventh Friday Rs 50 lakh Seventh Saturday Rs 75 lakh Seventh Sunday Rs 90 lakh Total Rs 736.40 crore in 46 days

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

