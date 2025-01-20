Emergency Day 4 Trends: Kangana Ranaut's movie looks to have a DECENT low-level run

Three days ago, Hindi box office witnessed the arrival of Emergency. Directed by Kangana Ranaut, the historical biographical film stars the actress herself along with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, and others. Emergency has now moved past its opening weekend and has entered the fourth day of its theatrical run. Kangana's film is now expecting decent low-level run.

Emergency To Continue Decent Low-Level Theatrical Run On Day 4

Going by the box office trends, Emergency is likely to have decent low-level theatrical run on the fourth day of its release in cinemas. After its opening weekend, Kangana Ranaut-starrer is expected to earn around Rs 2 crore on its first Monday. Based on the Indian Emergency (1975-1977), the film is struggling to attract the audience in theaters.

Emergency started its journey with an underwhelming opening of Rs 2.25 crore at the box office. The recently released movie, co-produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, collected Rs 3 crore on the second day. It fetched Rs 3.5 crore on the third day. The opening weekend collection of Emergency stood at Rs 8.75 crore.

Emergency Heading For Disappointing Fate

Emergency would require more footfalls to sustain at the box office in the coming days. However, it seems quite difficult considering the arrival of Skyforce in theaters. Scheduled to be released on January 24, 2025, the highly-anticipated film features Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as per its box office performance, Emergency is inching towards disappointing fate during the theatrical run. It clashed with Abhishek Kapoor's directorial, Azaad on Friday.

Emergency marks the comeback of Kangana Ranaut after the debacle of her 2023 film, Tejas. Kangana is playing the role of India's late Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi in her latest release.

Emergency In Cinemas

Emergency is available to watch in nearby cinemas. You can book your tickets through the online portals or at the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Emergency Day 3 Box Office: Kangana Ranaut's political drama collects Rs 3.5 crore on Sunday; wraps weekend on average note