Uorfi Javed Shah Rukh Khan Criminal Justice Season 4 Jackie Shroff in King with SRK Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Raid vs Raid 2 Box Office Cannes 2025 Shahid Kapoor Aryan Khan Raid 2 Box Office vs Kesari 2 Box Office

Top 5 Indian Films Of 2025 At The Worldwide Box Office So Far: Chhaava reigns supreme; L2 Empuraan and others follow suit

Take a look at the highest worldwide grossers of Indian cinema released in 2025 till now.

By Kush Sawlani
Published on May 14, 2025  |  04:22 PM IST |  14K
Vicky Kaushal, Mohanlal
Picture Courtesy: Maddock Films/Aashirvad Cinemas

Ever since the beginning of 2025, Indian cinema has seen a variety of films hitting the box office from all industries, be it Bollywood, Mollywood, Tollywood, or others. A few of the films have turned out to be memorable blockbusters, which would surely go down as the biggest grossers by 2025 end. Let’s take a look at the top 5 Indian films that became the highest worldwide grossers of Indian cinema till now. 

Advertisement

1. Chhaava 

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhatrapti Sambhaji Maharaj biopic proved to be an epic blockbuster, it did so with a great margin at the box office. Co-starring Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, and others, Chhaava grossed Rs 783 crore worldwide. This collection makes the film the highest-grossing in India to date.

2. L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan was the first release of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal this year. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, this Lucifer sequel proved to be a remarkably big blockbuster all around the world in Indian cinema. Also starring Tovino Thomas and Abhimanyu Singh among the leads, L2: Empuraan grossed Rs 265 crore at the global box office. This made it the second highest-grossing Indian grosser of the year worldwide, while a record grosser for the Malayalam film industry. 

3. Sankranthiki Vasthunam

The early 2025 release Sankranthiki Vasthunam was a Telugu commercial entertainer led by Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Received positively by the audience as well as the critics, the film also competed against Daaku Maharaaj and Game Changer at the worldwide box office. Yet, it came out on top with Rs 245 crore as its worldwide gross. 

Advertisement

4. Good Bad Ugly

Ajith Kumar-led action entertainer Good Bad Ugly marked a successful box office comeback for the actor after the failure of Vidaamuyarchi. The film was directed by Adhik Ravichandran, also starring Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Das among the leads. It grossed Rs 242 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing worldwide film of the Tamil industry in 2025.

5. Thudarum

Thudarum marks the second entry of Mohanlal as well as the Malayalam industry this year. While this Tharun Moorthy-directed family drama is still running in theaters, it has already grossed Rs 211 crore globally in 19 days. Judging by its current trend, the film would climb much higher in this list and end its run at over Rs 250 crore worldwide gross.

Movies Worldwide Gross Collection
Chhaava Rs 783 crore
L2: Empuraan Rs 265 crore
Sankranthiki Vasthunam Rs 245 crore
Good Bad Ugly Rs 242 crore
Thudarum Rs 211 crore*

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal's all time blockbuster sells over 4 million tickets on BookMyShow, challenges Manjummel Boys for top spot

About The Author
Kush Sawlani

Kush Sawlani is a Box Office Expert covering the business and trends of movies from all around ...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles