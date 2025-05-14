Top 5 Indian Films Of 2025 At The Worldwide Box Office So Far: Chhaava reigns supreme; L2 Empuraan and others follow suit

Ever since the beginning of 2025, Indian cinema has seen a variety of films hitting the box office from all industries, be it Bollywood, Mollywood, Tollywood, or others. A few of the films have turned out to be memorable blockbusters, which would surely go down as the biggest grossers by 2025 end. Let’s take a look at the top 5 Indian films that became the highest worldwide grossers of Indian cinema till now.

1. Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhatrapti Sambhaji Maharaj biopic proved to be an epic blockbuster, it did so with a great margin at the box office. Co-starring Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, and others, Chhaava grossed Rs 783 crore worldwide. This collection makes the film the highest-grossing in India to date.

2. L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan was the first release of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal this year. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, this Lucifer sequel proved to be a remarkably big blockbuster all around the world in Indian cinema. Also starring Tovino Thomas and Abhimanyu Singh among the leads, L2: Empuraan grossed Rs 265 crore at the global box office. This made it the second highest-grossing Indian grosser of the year worldwide, while a record grosser for the Malayalam film industry.

3. Sankranthiki Vasthunam

The early 2025 release Sankranthiki Vasthunam was a Telugu commercial entertainer led by Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Received positively by the audience as well as the critics, the film also competed against Daaku Maharaaj and Game Changer at the worldwide box office. Yet, it came out on top with Rs 245 crore as its worldwide gross.

4. Good Bad Ugly

Ajith Kumar-led action entertainer Good Bad Ugly marked a successful box office comeback for the actor after the failure of Vidaamuyarchi. The film was directed by Adhik Ravichandran, also starring Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Das among the leads. It grossed Rs 242 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing worldwide film of the Tamil industry in 2025.

5. Thudarum

Thudarum marks the second entry of Mohanlal as well as the Malayalam industry this year. While this Tharun Moorthy-directed family drama is still running in theaters, it has already grossed Rs 211 crore globally in 19 days. Judging by its current trend, the film would climb much higher in this list and end its run at over Rs 250 crore worldwide gross.

Movies Worldwide Gross Collection Chhaava Rs 783 crore L2: Empuraan Rs 265 crore Sankranthiki Vasthunam Rs 245 crore Good Bad Ugly Rs 242 crore Thudarum Rs 211 crore*

