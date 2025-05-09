L2 Empuraan Final Overseas Box Office: Mohanlal's political actioner storms HISTORIC Rs 145 crore in foreign territories

L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role along with an ensemble star cast, wrote history by recording a never-seen-before trend at the box office. It broke all the existing records and set new benchmarks for the upcoming releases. One of many such benchmarks was its box office performance in the international markets. For the record, it is the first and only Malayalam movie to earn Rs 100 crore plus in the foreign markets. Here's taking a look at its final overseas box office performance.

Advertisement

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 Empuraan stormed a massive figure of Rs 145 crore gross in the international territories in its entire run. It is more than the lifetime global box office cume of several big Malayalam hits including- Premalu and Lucifer. L2 Empuraan's overseas cume remained slightly behind the worldwide box office collections of Pulimurugan, Aavesham, and Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life.

Bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas, L2 Empuraan performed best in UAE, being the undisputed fort of Mohanlal. It grossed over USD 6.27 million at the UAE box office, followed by USD 2.70 million in North America, USD 2.35 million in GCC, and USD 1.09 million in Saudi Arabia, among other markets.

The Lalettan starrer political drama registered around 1.45 million admissions in the foreign territories in its entire run. The movie debuted with a historic opening of USD 5.15 million overseas, beating every Indian movie, including Bollywood biggies. It stood tall and emerged as the first ever Malayalam movie to gross over USD 9 million to USD 16 million in the international markets, by a huge margin.

Advertisement

Area Wise Box Office Breakup Of L2 Empuraan —

UAE $6,270,000

GCC $2,355,000

Saudi Arabia $1,094,000

North America $2,7075,40

UK Ireland $2,143,000

Germany $420,000

Australia $897,000

New Zealand $188,100

Europe / Rest Of World $815,000

Total - $16.9M (144.8 Crores)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.



ALSO READ: Mohanlal vs Marvel at UAE Box Office: Malayalam legend BEATS Hollywood superheroes not once but twice