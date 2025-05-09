L2 Empuraan Final Overseas Box Office: Mohanlal's political actioner storms HISTORIC Rs 145 crore in foreign territories
Mohanlal starrer political action drama L2 Empuraan grossed a massive Rs 145 crore in the international markets, becoming the first ever Malayalam movie to do so.
L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role along with an ensemble star cast, wrote history by recording a never-seen-before trend at the box office. It broke all the existing records and set new benchmarks for the upcoming releases. One of many such benchmarks was its box office performance in the international markets. For the record, it is the first and only Malayalam movie to earn Rs 100 crore plus in the foreign markets. Here's taking a look at its final overseas box office performance.
Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 Empuraan stormed a massive figure of Rs 145 crore gross in the international territories in its entire run. It is more than the lifetime global box office cume of several big Malayalam hits including- Premalu and Lucifer. L2 Empuraan's overseas cume remained slightly behind the worldwide box office collections of Pulimurugan, Aavesham, and Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life.
Bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas, L2 Empuraan performed best in UAE, being the undisputed fort of Mohanlal. It grossed over USD 6.27 million at the UAE box office, followed by USD 2.70 million in North America, USD 2.35 million in GCC, and USD 1.09 million in Saudi Arabia, among other markets.
The Lalettan starrer political drama registered around 1.45 million admissions in the foreign territories in its entire run. The movie debuted with a historic opening of USD 5.15 million overseas, beating every Indian movie, including Bollywood biggies. It stood tall and emerged as the first ever Malayalam movie to gross over USD 9 million to USD 16 million in the international markets, by a huge margin.
Area Wise Box Office Breakup Of L2 Empuraan —
UAE $6,270,000
GCC $2,355,000
Saudi Arabia $1,094,000
North America $2,7075,40
UK Ireland $2,143,000
Germany $420,000
Australia $897,000
New Zealand $188,100
Europe / Rest Of World $815,000
Total - $16.9M (144.8 Crores)
