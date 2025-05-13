Middle East Box Office: Thudarum CONQUERS Gulf with Rs 55.65 crore in 17 days; secures new position in Mollywood elite club

Every now and then, a film comes along that not only wins hearts at home but also leaves a deep impact across borders. Gripping Malayali thriller Thudarum, starring superstar Mohanlal, has done exactly that. It has now grossed Rs 55.65 crore in the Middle East within 17 days, making it the second highest-grossing Malayalam film ever in the Gulf. Guess what, the film is just behind L2: Empuraan to conquer the top spot of the elite list.

This region-wise breakdown shows just how dominant the film has been:

UAE: USD 4.52 million

Saudi Arabia: USD 0.47 million

Rest of GCC: USD 1.57 million

Total Middle East Gross: USD 6.56 million (Rs 55.65 crore)

Thudarum narrates the story of Benz (played by Mohanlal), a simple cab driver, entangled in a heart-wrenching honor killing. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film marks the reunion of Mohanlal and Shobhana after many years. The pair’s vintage chemistry, combined with a deeply moving and riveting narrative, made the film resonate with a large audience. Its intense narrative and grounded execution have made it a critical and commercial success.

Thudarum has already stormed past the Rs 200 crore mark globally, becoming only the third Malayalam film to do so after L2: Empuraan and Manjummel Boys. What makes this more special is that it’s Mohanlal’s second Rs 200 crore grosser in just 50 days. While Empuraan took just 5 days to hit the milestone, Thudarum did it in 17 days. This is purely through strong word-of-mouth and without any marketing.

Back home, the film is making history too. With Rs 97.65 crore grossed in Kerala, it is now the highest-grossing film ever in the state, ahead of 2018 and other big titles. It is expected to cross Rs 100 crore in Kerala by Tuesday, making it the first film ever to do so in the state.

With solid legs overseas and unmatched love in the domestic circuit, Thudarum is no longer just a hit. It's a historic moment for Malayalam cinema’s global journey.

