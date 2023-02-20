Top highest grossing Indian films worldwide - Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan fifth to Rs. 1000 crores
Pathaan is on the verge of making history, as it will be crossing the Rs. 1000 crore mark worldwide today. As of yesterday, the film has raked in a whopping Rs. 615 crores in India and Rs. 383 crores overseas, totalling a staggering Rs. 998 crores in global box office earnings The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is expected to earn the remaining Rs. 2 crores and more today, to become only the fifth-ever Indian and second-ever Bollywood film to enter the coveted club.
Pathaan Fifth Indian film to breach 1000 Crores worldwide
Prior to Pathaan, in order of reaching the mark, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Dangal, RRR and KGF Chapter 2 were the other four to go over Rs. 1000 crores worldwide. Notably, for Bollywood, Pathaan will be the first to achieve this milestone without a release in China.
- Dangal - Rs. 1914 crores
- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - Rs. 1747 crores
- KGF Chapter 2 - Rs. 1188 crores
- RRR - Rs. 1174 crores
- Pathaan - Rs. 1001 crores (27 days expected)
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Rs. 867 crores
- Secret Superstar - Rs. 835 crores
- P.K. - Rs. 757 crores
- 2.0 - Rs. 666 crores
- Sultan - Rs. 613 crores
Despite being in its fourth week, Pathaan is still performing well and is projected to earn an additional Rs. 35-40 crores before concluding its theatrical run at around Rs. 1035-1040 crores. That won’t make any changes to the film’s ranking as, KGF 2 currently holds the third spot (for now, as RRR is expected to cross it with its ongoing run in Japan) with a lead of nearly Rs. 150 crores.
It is also worth mentioning that box office numbers reported in China are inclusive of online ticket booking charges. You may have read about Dangal crossing Rs. 2000 crores worldwide, but that is including around Rs. 95 crores of online ticket booking charges in China. The figures mentioned above reflect purely GROSS box office collections of the films and include only their gross earnings in the Chinese market, exclusive of any additional charges.
