Pathaan box office collections; Shah Rukh Khan starrer poised to make History by crossing 1000 crore worldwide

Combined with the Rs. 615 crores in India, Pathaan's worldwide total stands at an impressive Rs. 998 crores. The SRK starrer is poised to cross the Rs. 1000 crore mark worldwide today.
Pathaan has continued its impressive run at the box office, earning $1.10 million approx in its fourth weekend overseas. With this, the movie has now accumulated a staggering off-shore total of $46.75 million (Rs. 383 crores). As the film nears the end of its box office run, it is expected to earn an additional $1.50-1.75 million from the existing markets, bringing its total earnings to approximately $48.50 million. Although there are some markets yet to receive the film, such as Bangladesh, which could potentially boost the earnings further. Regardless, the film's projected earnings will be a phenomenal 55% higher than the previous best of $31 million set by Dangal.
Pathaan to cross Rs. 1000 crores worldwide today
When combined with the Rs. 615 crores, that the film has earned in India, Pathaan's worldwide total stands at an impressive Rs. 998 crores. This puts the film on the brink of a historic milestone, as it is poised to become the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs. 1000 crore mark worldwide without a China release. With just a shortfall of Rs. 2 crores, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is expected to achieve this feat today.
The film has shattered nearly every record in virtually every market where Bollywood films are released. While it fell just shy of surpassing the coveted $50 million mark, a case can be made for the missing market of Pakistan that could have contributed an additional $4-5 million to the total box office earnings, potentially pushing the film over the threshold.
Pathaan set new Benchmarks
Pathaan is the highest-grossing Bollywood film in all main markets and set several new benchmarks, including the first film to surpass $15 million in North America, the first to cross $10 million in the Gulf, and the first to exceed GBP 3/4 million in the United Kingdom. The film also made history in Australia and New Zealand, becoming the first Bollywood film to earn A$4 million and NZ$1 million, respectively.
The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Pathaan is below. Some of these numbers are estimated while others are actuals. Actuals will be updated as they come.
Americas - $16,950,000
United States - $11,040,000
Canada - $5,660,000
Rest of America - $250,000
Asia/Oceania - $7,325,000
Australia - $3,240,000
Malaysia - $960,000
Nepal - $900,000
New Zealand - $880,000
Singapore - $550,000
Indonesia - $375,000
Thailand - $100,000
Rest of Asia - $320,000
Middle East and Africa - $14,325,000
UAE - $7,875,000
GCC - $3,650,000
Saudi Arabia - $1,950,000
Africa and Rest of M.E. - $850,000
Europe - $8,150,000
United Kingdom - $5,100,000
Germany - $970,000
Nordics - $500,000
Netherlands - $390,000
France - $350,000
Switzerland - $150,000
Austria - $110,000
Rest of Europe - $575,000
Total - $46,750,000 / Rs. 383 crores
