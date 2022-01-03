Allu Arjun's Pushpa Rise Above Rs. 300 Crores Worldwide.

On Sunday, Pushpa worldwide box office gross rise above Rs. 300 crores. The feat is a first for Allu Arjun, fourth for Tollywood and sixth for a South Indian film. The only other South Indian movies to go over Rs. 300 crores are Baahubali: The Conclusion, Baahubali: The Beginning, 2.0, Saaho and Bigil. It is also the biggest Indian film Post CoVID worldwide now, besting Sooryavanshi which grossed Rs. 296 crores during Diwali release. The film has grossed Rs. 270 crores in India and another Rs. 30 crores plus overseas, for a worldwide total just above Rs. 300 crores.

The industry standard of Tollywood box office reporting is primarily the share earned. The film has crossed Rs. 150 crores share globally, so that is another box office milestone crossed. Most of the box office came from the original Telugu version, with Rs. 161 crores (Rs. 94.50 crores share) in India and Rs. 189 crores (Rs. 108 crores share) worldwide. The next best is the Hindi version with Rs. 77 crores, while the Tamil version has grossed Rs. 25 crores so far.

The worldwide territorial box office break up of Pushpa: The Rise is as follows:

AP/TS - Rs. 131.75 crores (Rs. 81.30 crores share)

North India - Rs. 79.50 crores (Rs. 29.80 crores share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 27.25 crores (Rs. 11 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 21.25 crores (Rs. 10.40 crores share)

Kerala - Rs. 10.25 crores (Rs. 4.50 crores share)

India - Rs. 270 crores (Rs. 137 crores share)

USA/CAN - $2.5M

UAE/GCC - $0.7M

Oceania - $0.36M

Nepal - $0.15M

Europe & Rest - $0.34M

Overseas - $4.05M or Rs. 30.75 crores (Rs. 14 crores share)

Worldwide - Rs. 300.75 crores (Rs. 151 crores share)

