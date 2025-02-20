Top Tollywood Grossers Worldwide: Baahubali 2 RETAINS number one position; Pushpa 2 settles as second-best

Baahubali 2, directed by SS Rajamouli, continues to enjoy the No.1 spot among the list of the top Tollywood grossers at the worldwide box office. Released in 2017, the period drama grossed a historic Rs 1747 crore globally, which is still a benchmark for the bigwigs of Telugu cinema. Wondering which other movies make it to the top grossers of Telugu cinema? Keep reading it further.

No Pan-India release other than Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 was seen as a tough contender to break this mammoth record. The Sukumar-directed mass action drama recorded a banger theatrical run and wrapped its global cume at Rs 1642 crore. Pushpa 2 became the second highest-grossing Telugu movie after Baahubali 2.

The third spot belongs to another SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus, RRR. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, the movie stormed a phenomenal Rs 1252 crore at the global box office. It was the second Telugu movie to clock over Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide.

The Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD settled slightly under the Rs 1000 crore mark and wrapped its global cume at Rs 984 crore. Set in a dystopian era, the sci-fi mythological action drama Kalki 2898 AD bagged the 4th spot among the highest-grossing Tollywood movies globally.

The 5th spot belongs to another Prabhas starrer! Directed by Prasanth Neel, Salaar grossed an impressive Rs 608 crore globally. One must note that the gritty action drama was released in a major clash scenario with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office. The clash was one of the primary reasons why it couldn't score a much bigger figure in its entire run.

Baahubali, Saaho, Devara, Pushpa, and Hanuman are ranked 6th to 10th, respectively. Among all these titles, only Baahubali could topple the Rs 500 crore mark. All four of the rest remained much behind the coveted club.

Interestingly, Prabhas has the most number of movies (FOUR) in the top 10 grossers of Tollywood at the worldwide box office. Besides him, Allu Arjun and Jr NTR hold two titles on the list.

Top 10 Tollywood Grossers At The Worldwide Box Office Are As Follows:

1. Baahubali 2: ₹1747 cr

2. Pushpa 2 : ₹1642 cr

3. RRR: ₹1252 cr

4. Kalki 2898 AD: ₹984 cr

5. Salaar: ₹608 cr

6. Baahubali 1: ₹580 cr

7. Saaho: ₹419 cr

8. Devara: ₹407 cr

9. Pushpa: ₹373 cr

10. Hanuman: ₹296 cr

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.