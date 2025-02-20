Box Office: Dragon establishes double lead in ADVANCE BOOKINGS over Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam in Tamil Nadu for Day 1

After Vidaamuyarchi’s underwhelming box office performance, the Tamil film industry is set to welcome two new releases this weekend- Dragon and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. The advance booking of both releases has been opened, and the reports are very encouraging.

Dragon establishes double lead in advance booking over Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam

Starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Anupama Parameswaran, Dragon is recording phenomenal pre-sales for its opening day. Interestingly, the Ashwath Marimuthu directorial has established a double lead over its rival release, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), directed by Dhanush.

As of 12 PM (February 20), Dragon has sold around 78,000 tickets worth Rs 1.15 crore across 890 shows in 213 cinemas across Tamil Nadu. In contrast, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam could record 40,500 admits worth Rs 56 lakh across 833 shows in 218 cinemas for the opening day in advance.

Since both movies are made on controlled budgets, these are encouraging pre-sales. Looking at the trends, the Pradeep Ranganathan movie is set to take a bigger opening than Dhanush’s directorial venture that stars an ensemble cast of young actors.

Dragon and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam in cinemas

Both movies cater to the same age group. It will be interesting to see which movie found love from the audience. Don’t be surprised if Tamil cinema hits a double-treat this weekend. Dragon and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam are set to hit the big screens in almost equal capacity from tomorrow onwards - FEBRUARY 21.

