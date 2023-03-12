Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar First Sunday Box Office: Ranbir-Shraddha's film grows marginally; Adds Rs 15.25 crores

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in titular roles, had a reasonably good five day weekend at the Indian box office. The film packed a 5 day total of Rs 62 crores, with around Rs. 15.25 - 15.50 crores coming on Sunday. The growth on Saturday was strong but the growth on Sunday was just about average, with an increase of just 5 - 10 percent. Films that don't have mass support generally don't see big percentage growth on Sunday and this Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer falls in that category.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Will Enter The Rs 100 Crore Nett India Club In Its Second Week

The five day total of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the sixth highest for a Hindi origin film post pandemic and the weekend trend has ensured that it will comfortably enter the Rs. 100 crore club in week 2. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar faced slight tension on day 2 and 3 when the Holi benefit started to whither. Day 4 and 5 proved that there is acceptance for the film from the audience that it is targetting and hopefully the film will be able to capitalise on the momentum that it has got, on the pen-ultimate Monday. An ideal collection that one would expect from the film based on the trend so far is Rs. 6 crores. If it manages this number, it should be good enough for the film to see a long theatrical run, right till the release of Bholaa or even Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The exhibition potential in the country is immense, just that there should be a ready audience for it.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Proves That There Is A Theatre-Going Audience For Rom-Coms Still There

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been in the chatter for its astronomically high budget estimates given by the trade. The budget estimates include actor and director remunerations, along with the interest on accrued money. A significant chunk of the amount has been recovered by non-theatrical revenue sources and the remaining will comfortably be managed by the theatrical revenues from India and outside. At a time when films are not getting initials, a rom-com is trending to do a business of over Rs. 100 crores in India and this surely would motivate filmmakers to make films in this genre and space because there still is a theatre-going audience waiting to watch such films, provided they are packaged well with great music and exciting casting combinations.

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Are As Follows:-



Day 1 - Rs. 14.25cr

Day 2 - Rs. 9.25cr

Day 3 - Rs. 9cr

Day 4 - Rs. 14.5 cr

Day 5 - Rs. 15.25 cr

Total = Rs 62.25 crores nett

