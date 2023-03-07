EXCLUSIVE: Luv Ranjan opens up about why his action-drama with Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn didn't work out

Luv Ranjan is a terrific director and storywriter. He has given the Hindi Movie Industry some of its most loved films. His next film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar seems to be a film right up his alley and it releases in theatres on the auspicious occasion of Holi, that is on the 8th of March, 2023. The director, along with his lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview, where they answered many brewing questions to do with their film and other movie ventures.

Luv Ranjan Talks About Being Typecasted As A Director And How Difficult It Is To Break That Mould

Luv Ranjan has had a great movie career. In his four odd directorials, three have been successful. He's one of the rare directors who has aced the rom-com genre and his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, that releases tomorrow, also happens to be right in the slot of the kind of films that he's known to make. The director has been typecasted to be making romantic comedies and this write-up is a testimony of the same. Every artist with more than a couple of successes in a similar genre or space, happens to be typecasted. In this exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, when Luv Ranjan was asked about how difficult it is to break the mould of being put into brackets, he said, "It's not difficult. You just have to be patient. People will always be in a hurry to brand you. They will always want to say that, 'this is the kind of filmmaker you are', and put you in a bracket. But then, you have to be patient about the fact that you'll keep making films and slowly; 5 films is not a filmography. If people are in a hurry to decide the kind of filmmaker I am after four films, they can. But I don't care about it much. The thing is that I have 10 more (films) and in the end, we can decide the kind of filmmaker I am."

Luv Ranjan Talks About Why His Action-Drama Film With Ranbir Kapoor And Ajay Devgn Was Shelved

Interestingly, there were talks about Luv Ranjan working in the action space after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film was expected to have Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor. Things worked out such that he eventually chose to make Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor instead of the action film he was going to make. Luv Ranjan shared why he had to drop the idea of making the Ranbir-Ajay actioner and how he zeroed upon Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar as his next. He said, "I wanted to do an action film with Ranbir because I thought it would be a great idea to see him do it. He had never done it. It wasn't just an action film. It was an action drama. I think it would be wonderful to see him do that; to make him play that hero. The idea was to do a Salim-Javed kind of dialogue oriented film. The wish was to make that film but it didn't work out because of dates. Around that time, we randomly discussed about this (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) idea. We had discussed many ideas. Not just a couple but 8 to 10 different ideas. When we figured out that this film (action-drama with Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor) could not happen because of dates, I just happened to ask him (Ranbir Kapoor) if we could do that (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) and he said, 'Ya'". The scenario is such that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is now less than a day away from its release.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Releases On The 8th Of March

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, releases in theatres tomorrow. The film is being anticipated by many, as it brings Ranbir Kapoor in the rom-com zone after a long time. It also is Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's first film together and that has increased the excitement manifolds. The advance bookings have been good and it should take a reasonably good start at the box office. You can watch the film in your nearest theatres, from tomorrow.

