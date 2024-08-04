The Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew led political thriller, Ulajh, has seen an upward trend at the box office over its opening weekend, yet, the numbers are not good enough for the feature film. According to early estimates, Ulajh has collected in the range of Rs 4.75 crore in its opening weekend, with Sunday being the best day since its release. As per early trends, Ulajh has collected Rs 1.80 to 1.90 crore on the third day.

The Janhvi Kapoor film opened at Rs 1.25 crore on Friday, and jumped by 40 percent to Rs 1.65 crore on Saturday, and consolidated that with a Sunday of Rs 1.85 crore. While the numbers are low, a moral victory of sorts for Ulajh rides in the fact that it has managed to narrow its gap with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which is a much bigger film with a bigger star-cast.

Even in terms of the numbers, the weekend of the film is just trailing by 80 lakhs from the Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer, and there is also a possibility for Ulajh to score a Monday higher than the competitor. Having said that, the overall result is still a failure as these numbers are too low, and the film is not going anywhere from this weekend.

In an optimistic scenario, the Janhvi Kapoor film will clock a lifetime figure of Rs 12 crore, with a pessimistic prediction under Rs 10 crore. The actress will next be seen in Devara and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsikumari, and both the films are much more commercial than the ones she did in the last few years.

Ulajh Day Wise Box Office Collection

Friday: Rs 1.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 1.65 crore

Sunday: Rs 1.85 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 4.75 crore

