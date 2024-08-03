Top Janhvi Kapoor Film Openers: Ulajh takes the second lowest opening for the actress while her debut movie Dhadak continues to be number 1

Ulajh directed by Sudhanshu Saria and starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew among others, took an opening of just around Rs 1 crore at the box office in India. These are very low numbers and the road ahead looks difficult, especially since it is a sort of opening that doesn't help build word of mouth. Janhvi Kapoor has secured the second lowest opening in her career, only ahead of Mili. The larger chunk of the audience has shown no remorse and have not turned up to the theatres.

Ulajh Registers Janhvi Kapoor's 2nd Lowest Opening; It Needs To Grow By Over 100 Percent On Day 2 Just To Be On Course For A Respectable Final Total

The opening of Ulajh was expected to be on the lower side but it feels worse because it is coming right after Mr And Mrs Mahi, a Janhvi Kapoor starrer that opened to excellent occupancies, just a couple of months back. From here, a respectable lifetime total is a stretch since the film will have to more than double its opening day number on Saturday and then have weekday collections that are higher than the opening day.

Audience Is Showing No Remorse Now

The start to the new weekend, with the shockingly low opening of starlit films like Ulajh and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has acted as wake up call for the Hindi Movie Industry. Audience has never been as powerful as it is today. If you can't excite the audience before the film's release, you are unlikely to get much patronage after release either, regardless of how the movie is.

Have A Look At Janhvi Kapoor's Biggest Theatrical Openers

Movie India Nett Opening Day Dhadak Rs 8.75 crores Mr And Mrs Mahi Rs 6.75 crores Roohi Rs 2.75 crores Ulajh Rs 1 crore Mili Rs 40 lakh

About Ulajh

Ulajh is the story of Suhana Bhatia (Janhvi Kapoor), an IFS (Indian Foreign Services) Officer who comes from a family of patriots. She is appointed as the Deputy High Commissioner of the High Commission of India in London. Most of her colleagues despise her for the fact that she got a position as high as DHC, so easily, very likely because of her rich family history.

After about 3 months, she gets romantically involved with a man who introduces himself as Nakul (Gulshan Devaiah), a Michelin Star chef. Everything is going well for her personally and professionally, until something happens that makes her personal life, professional and her professional life, personal.

How will Suhana get herself out of the mess? How is the mess linked to her work, and is a matter of national security? Watch Ulajh to find that out.

