Uunchai Box Office Trend: Sooraj Barjatya’s film passes the Monday Test; Day 4 set to be higher than Day 1

Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai has passed the Monday test with distinction as the trends till evening and the advances for night indicate a day in the range of Rs 1.70 to 1.90 crore, depending on the spot booking. The Monday collections seem to be at par/marginally better than Friday, and this indicates that the film has the potential to show long legs at the box office.

From here on, Uunchai will stay steady till Thursday and put up an opening week total around the Rs 16.50 crore mark. The film will face competition from Drishyam from Friday, but there will be enough screens in hand to be consistent and steady at low levels. The film is neck to neck at the multiplexes as compared to Friday, and the mass belts are marginally better. This is happening primarily due to the rise in showcasing over the weekend. The film was released with around 1500 shows on Friday and it’s operating at closer to 2000 shows on Monday.

Uunchai Day Wise Box Office

Friday: Rs 1.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.45 crore

Sunday: Rs 4.55 crore

Monday: Rs 1.75 crore to 1.90 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 11.50 crore (Estimate)

A lifetime total around the 30 to 35 crore mark will be a fair result for Uunchai, but as they say, the more the merrier. The report among the audience seems to be positive and the film is actually getting patronage from senior citizens. The mass belts like Rajasthan, CP, CI, and Gujarat too are slowly warming up to Uunchai, and it’s these markets alongside Mumbai which will decide what the future holds. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, and Danny Denzongpa in key roles.

It's a Sooraj Barjatya film and the weekend growth has primarily come due to his audience, who prefer to watch simplistic Hindi films with rooted emotions. If Uunchai succeeds in the long run, it would prove to be a big breather for the Hindi Film Industry, which has not seen success in the small and mid-sized space in the pandemic and post-pandemic world.

NOTE: Estimates to follow in the night, these are numbers based on early trends