Vedaa Lifetime Box Office Collections: John Abraham and Sharvari starrer winds up with a meagre Rs 30 crore gross worldwide

Vedaa directed by Nikhil Advani and starring John Abraham, Sharvari and others has ended its global run with a meagre Rs 30 crore on the board. Vedaa collected roughly Rs 22 crore net in India (Rs 26.50 crore gross) and around USD 400k internationally (Rs 3.50 crore). It is a huge setback for everyone involved but the result is no surprise to most as the fate was more or less sealed once its release-rival Stree 2 showed what it was capable of.

Vedaa Ends Its Global Cume With A Very Low Rs 30 Crore Gross

Vedaa opened as the second most preferred choice for Indian moviegoers, ahead of Akshay Kumar led ensemble Khel Khel Mein but behind Stree 2, on the opening day coinciding with the independence day of India. That was however the only day where it showed some promise at the box office because after the opening day, it went all downhill. The John Abraham and Sharvari film, with great difficulty has managed to triple its opening day number and that's a poor multiplier. Despite a bumper start, Stree 2 is looking to do around 11-12 times its opening day number while Khel Khel Mein might end up doing 9 times its opening day number.

Vedaa Is The Most Affected Of Independence Day 2024 Releases

Vedaa is clearly the most affected by the Independence Day clash. If not for the clash, the final results would not have been as bad as they are now. Indian producers must understand that an average Indian does not have disposable income enough to watch 3 films in a holiday season. That's precisely the reason that the most preferred film (Stree 2) ended up being an all time blockbuster while the other two, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa are disaster and washout respectively.

John Abraham And Sharvari Admirers Have A Lot To Look Forward To

John Abraham and Sharvari have an exciting slate of movies ahead. John has Tehran and Diplomat while Sharvari will next be seen in Alpha co-starring Alia Bhatt. The makers of Vedaa, despite its poor box office performance, can be proud that they tried to bring caste and gender issues faced by people in small Indian towns and villages to the forefront. This may not be the result they wished for but one can still hope that it can bring about a change in due course of time.

