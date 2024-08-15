Vedaa Box Office Collections Day 1: John Abraham and Sharvari's film embarks on a below average start this Independence Day; Earns Rs 6.50 crore

Vedaa directed by Nikhil Advani and starring John Abraham, Sharvari and others took a below average start at the box office on its opening day as it collected Rs 6.50 crore on the Independence Day holiday. Vedaa is the second most preferred movie choice among Hindi releases this holiday season and that's the best result it could have got considering Stree 2 is on a different level altogether. The clash meant less showcasing but one has to be prepared for clashes, especially on big holiday weekends like this one.

Vedaa Takes A Below Average Box Office Start On Indpendence Day As It Collects Rs 6.50 Crore

Vedaa, with the kind of word of mouth it has, will look to hit Rs 23-24 crore in its extended 5 day weekend (till end of Monday). Due to lack of new releases in subsequent weeks, the movie can sustain at low levels but the question is how far can it really go. With Stree 2 decimating its competition, all that Vedaa can manage is to remain the second most preferred movie option for the rest of its run and have the bragging rights over Khel Khel Mein.

Vedaa Marks The Return Of John Abraham After The All Time Blockbuster Success Of Pathaan

Vedaa marks John Abraham's box office return after the all time blockbuster success of Pathaan. The hype around his immediate next after Pathaan fizzled due to the constant delays in his films' releases. Vedaa or Tehran in late 2023 would have gotten a much higher initial rush. Regardless, there's not much point going into the knity gritties and one can hope that the movie ends up getting atleast decent final box office results.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Vedaa Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.50 crore Total Rs 6.50 crore on day 1 in India

About Vedaa

Abhimanyu (John Abraham) is an ex-soldier from the Gorkha Regiment, who was court-martialled for not obeying the orders in a mission in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. He is absolved of any future benefits from the government of India.

In Barmer, Rajasthan, casteism is at an all time high. Vedaa (Sharvari) is born in a family of Dalits and Dalits are oppressed by the higher class. Abhimanyu is hired to train young adults in the city of Barmer. Vedaa, despite her willingness to learn boxing, is not allowed to train. However, Abhimanyu trains her separately and makes her capable of fighting.

Will Vedaa be able to fight against casteism in Barmer or will she be yet another revolutionary who is subdued by those who hold more power? What happens to Abhimanyu? Watch Vedaa to find out.

Vedaa In Theatres

