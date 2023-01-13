Veera Simha Reddy first day box office collections; Highest opening day ever for NBK with 40 crores Worldwide

Amongst the senior actors, the first day numbers are the second highest ever in the Telugu states, just behind Syeraa Narasimha Reddy, squeaking ahead of Acharya (Rs. 28.60 crores). NBK has seen a huge increase in the first-day collections with his last two releases as prior to that his best opener was a lot lower at around Rs. 12 crores for Gautamiputra Satakarni in 2017. The goodwill from the blockbuster success of Akhanda has helped the initials for Veera Simha Reddy immensely.

Veera Simha Reddy had an excellent opening at the Telugu box office, collecting Rs. 31.50 crores approx on its first day. The Telugu states made most of the all-India number, with Rs. 29 crores approx coming from AP/TS, earning Rs. 22.50 crores plus distributor share. The film recorded the career-best opening day numbers for Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK), beating his previous best of Rs. 21.90 crores (Rs. 19.90 crores in AP/TS) by Akhanda .

The opening was particularly strong in the Ceeded region, which is a typical stronghold for NBK. The film grossed Rs. 6.50 crores here which is the fourth highest first day ever. Even Nizam, which isn’t a typically strong area for NBK had an excellent start with Rs. 8 crores first day, scoring very well in Hyderabad city.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Veera Simha Reddy in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 8 crores (Rs. 5.15 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 6.50 crores (Rs. 5 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 14.50 crores (Rs. 12.50 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 29 crores (Rs. 22.65 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 2 crores (Rs. 1.10 crore share)

Rest of India - Rs. 50 lakhs (Rs. 20 lakhs share)

India - Rs. 31.50 crores (Rs. 24 crores share)

There is a drop today for the film and that’s a bit alarming given the high costs involved. Though there is a big holiday period ahead, the fate of the film will depend on how it performs during those days as in the past Sankranti has elevated the performance of the film despite having less than satisfying reception.

The film performed strongly overseas as well, collecting over $1 million on the first day, with a huge $700,000 plus previews in the United States. The worldwide first-day box office collections of the film are around Rs. 40 crores.