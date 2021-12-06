Box Office: NBK roars with sensational opening for Akhanda - Win for Tollywood in troubling times

Amidst the troubling times with Andhra Pradesh administration on ticketing and showcasing issues, Telugu Film Industry took a big win this weekend. Blockbuster combo of Nandamuri Balakishna and Boyapati Srinu released their third collaboration, Akhanda in cinemas on Thursday, which recorded roaring collections wherever Telugu films are released across the world.

The film grossed ₹60 crore (₹39.3 crore Share) in India and ₹9.25 crore (₹4.2 crore Share) internationally, for a worldwide opening weekend of ₹69.4 crore (₹43.5 crore Share). Akhanda opened to a huge ₹22.25 crore on its opening day in India on Thursday, including ₹20 crore from AP/Nizam. The film held really well throughout the weekend and then went into overdrive on Sunday recording non-Baahubali numbers at various centres. On Sunday, collections in AP/Nizam were over 80% of Vakeel Saab while opening day was barely over half.

Following is the business details of the film across the world during the weekend.

AP/Nizam - ₹53.85 crore (₹36.40 crore Share)

Nizam - ₹19.60 crore (₹12.05 crore Share)

Ceeded - ₹11.00 crore (₹8.80 crore Share)

Andhra - ₹23.25 crore (₹15.55 crore Share)

Karnataka - ₹4.75 crore (₹2.40 crore Share)

Tamil Nadu - ₹0.70 crore (₹0.25 crore Share)

Rest of India - ₹0.80 crore (₹0.30 crore Share)

India - ₹60.10 crore (₹ 39.35 crore Share)

USA/CAN - ₹6.20 crore (₹2.80 crore Share)

Australia - ₹1.05 crore (₹0.45 crore Share)

UK & Europe - ₹1.20 crore (₹0.60 crore Share)

Gulf - ₹0.80 crore (₹0.30 crore Share)

Worldwide - ₹69.35 (₹43.50 crore Share)

These collections have come with reduced ticket prices and non-allowance of extra shows in Andhra Pradesh, after the strict regulation of film industry’s box office operations in recent months. Despite all the odds, the film has already become a plus for its stakeholders in various territories, including the biggest territory for Telugu films i.e. Nizam, where the distributor has already breakeven in 4 days and is now set to take a huge surplus. The film fetched ₹55 crore from its distributors, and has recovered 3/4th of that during the weekend.