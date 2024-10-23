7 Highest-Grossing Movies of 2000s Worldwide: Avatar, The Dark Knight and more

The 2000s had several movies ruling the box office and proving to be blockbuster hits. It was not only the animated flicks that pulled the crowd to the theaters but action movies set numerous box office records as well. In fact, a few of the movies released in that decade are majorly known for their massive financial gains. While the quality of films cannot be judged only by their figures, worldwide performances are quite important. So, today we have curated a list of 7 highest-grossing movies of the 2000s worldwide.

7 Highest-grossing movies of the 2000s at Global Box Office

1. Avatar

Thanks to James Cameron, the audience was introduced to a completely new and magical world of Pandora. Released in 2009, Avatar is one of the most successful movies ever created in history. It is not only the highest-grossing movie of the 2000s but after adjusted for inflation the film is the second top-earning movie of all time.

The Zoe Saldana starrer grossed USD 2.92 billion globally during its theatrical run. It not only performed exceptionally in the domestic market but created havoc in the international markets, too. Interestingly, it has now become a franchise, offering a more spectacular experience to the audience.

2. The Lord Of The Rings: Return Of The King

Helmed by Peter Jackson, the epic fantasy adventure film was released in 2003. It serves as the epic and satisfactory conclusion to one of the greatest trilogies of all time. Return Of The King smashed USD 1.12 billion at the global box office, making its place among the top-grossing movies of the 2000s.

The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, and many others. Along with extremely positive reviews and an outstanding box office performance, The Lord Of The Rings: Return Of The King gained 11 Academy Award nominations.

3. Toy Story 3

Released almost a decade after Toy Story 2, the animated comedy-drama film is the third installment in the Toy Story series. It rushed into theatres in 2010. The movie is not only fun to watch but is also deeply emotional.

Since its target audience was not restricted, Toy Story 3 managed to impress people of all ages and hence became the third highest-grossing movie of the 2000s. During its theatrical run, the Lee Unkrich movie collected USD 1.068 billion globally.

4. Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow is unmatchable. The actor returned to portray the leading role in Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, a sequel to the original Pirates of the Caribbean film. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film was a commercial success and even received Academy Awards nominations.

Released in 2006, The Johnny Depp Starrer raked in USD 1.066 billion and the worldwide box office. When the figures are compared to the other films released in the same decade, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest stands at fourth.

5. Alice In Wonderland

Remakes and Disney go hand in hand. Directed by Tim Burton, Alice In Wonderland hit the screens in 2010 and is a remake of Disney's 1951 film titled the same. It not only provided a new perspective to the animated version but also acted as a prop to reignite the interest of the audience.

Its performance at the international box office contributed massively to its worldwide gross. Alice in Wonderland minted USD 1.02 billion and out-earned the original easily. As far as its production budget is concerned, the Mia Wasikowska starrer was created on a USD 200 million budget.

6. The Dark Knight

Often hailed as one of the best and engaging superhero movies ever created, The Dark Knight is the second instalment in the Batman trilogy. Starring Christian Bale and Heath Ledger, the film is a masterpiece and even more than a decade after its release, The Dark Knight holds a supreme legacy.

Released in 2009, the Christopher Nolan directorial minted USD 1.00 billion at the worldwide box office, becoming one of the top-earning flicks of the 2000s. The figures show how incredibly The Dark Knight performed during its theatrical run.

7. Harry Potter & The Sorcerer's Stone

Based on the JK Rowling’s novel of the same name, Harry Potter & The Sorcerer's Stone is the pilot instalment in the Harry Potter film series. With USD 963 million gross at the global box office, the 2001 movie outshined several contemporary films. Helmed by Chris Columbus, the movie was both critically and commercially successful.

Following Is The List Of Highest-grossing movies of the 2000s at Global Box Office:

Rank Movies WW Total Box Office 1 Avatar USD 2.92 billion 2 The Lord Of The Rings: Return Of The King USD 1.12 billion 3 Toy Story 3 USD 1.068 billion 4 Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest USD 1.066 billion 5 Alice In Wonderland USD 1.02 million 6 The Dark Knight USD 1.00 billion 7 Harry Potter & The Sorcerer's Stone USD 963 million

Other movies that set significant box office records in the 2000s were Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

