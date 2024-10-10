Jigra Advance Booking Update: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s film sells 32,000 tickets in top national chains; Eyeing Rs 6 Crore Opening

Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role along with Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa, is hitting the big screens in a few hours. The Vasan Bala-directed action movie lacked the initial rush and has recorded an average sale in advance booking.

Jigra Sells 32K tickets in National Chains, Set For An Underwhelming Start

Bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Jigra opened to an underwhelming response in advance ticket sales. Touted to be a prison-break action thriller, the Alia Bhatt starrer has sold around 32,000 tickets in the top three National chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis. While PVR Inox is leading by selling over 25,000 tickets, Cinepolis has managed to register 7,000 admissions.

The movie is expected to take a decent opening in the vicinity of Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore. However, it will heavily depend on the spot booking and initial public response. Though it is not a bad opening figure in post-pandemic times, it should have been better considering Alia Bhatt's presence, action genre, and Dussehra period.

Festive Mood Should Help Jigra Minting 1st Weekend Over Rs 20 Crore

If Jigra meets with good word-of-mouth, the movie can see a spike in collections in the following days. Fortunately, the movie will have a national holiday on Saturday, the occasion of Dussehra, followed by Sunday. The festive mood and holiday vibe could help it register a good opening weekend of around Rs 22 crore to Rs 26 crore net in India.

The Vasan Bala movie has to prove its worth to work further in the long run, as the real test will begin on Monday. If it holds well, it has the potential to emerge as a success story despite taking an average start. The movie will have enough open run to record a healthy total until Diwali releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Watch Jigra Trailer

