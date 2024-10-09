Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Advance Booking Update: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer sells a mere 2500 tickets in top chains 1 day before release

Rajkummar Rao is returning to the big screens after giving an all-time blockbuster movie in the name of Stree 2. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Triptii Dimri in the female lead. However, the movie lacked an initial rush in advance sales.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Sells 2500 Tickets In Top Chains, Gearing Up For A Slow Start

The advance booking of Raaj Shandilyaa-directed comedy movie was opened earlier this morning. Though, the movie didn't show any rush in the advances. With one more day to go for release, the movie has sold around 2500 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis. Out of these, PVR Inox leads with 1500 tickets while Cinepolis sold around 1000 tickets.

The comedy-drama needs to show a magical spike in the advances tomorrow in order to take a decent opening.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Eyeing For An Opening Of Rs 5 Crore

The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri movie will be heavily dependent on the spot booking and initial public response. The comedy movie is relatively small in comparison to its rival release, Jigra starring Alia Bhatt. Though, they both are looking for an average opening at the box office. As per estimates, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is expected to open with Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore.

The movie is releasing on the occasion of Dussehra. The festival mood and holiday might help it in registering good footfalls, however, it needs to open with extremely positive word-of-mouth to work in the long run.

Though the trailer of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video met with positive to mixed reactions, the makers failed to generate any significant buzz with its music album. The movie comprises multiple songs though none of them could click with the audience. The slow advances were already expected since the movie didn't have any star face. It will be interesting to see if it can emerge as another winner for Rajkummar Rao after Stree 2.

Watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer Here:

