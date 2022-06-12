Vikram Second Saturday (Day 9) box office collections; Big jump in business, Beat KGF Chapter 2 in Tamil Nadu

Vikram had a big jump of more than 50 per cent in collections on its second Saturday, as it collected another Rs. 17 crores. The total box office collections for the movie now stand at Rs. 192 crores and will be crossing Rs. 200 crores today. The movie's second weekend is heading for Rs. 47 crores approx, which will be an extraordinary hold, dropping just over 50 per cent from the opening weekend . A 50 per cent or near 50 per cent drop will be considered great for a South Indian film and here it is coming from a huge Rs. 100 crores plus first weekend.

The box office collections of Vikram at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 164 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 11 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 17 crores

Total - Rs. 192 crores

Leading the business is Tamil Nadu, with daily collections going back in double digits on day nine. The film grossed Rs. 10.75-11 crores approx yesterday, jumping 55 per cent from Friday. The nine-day cume in the state is Rs. 116 crores approx, beating KGF 2 (Rs. 109 crores) to become the second-biggest grosser of the year. It will be going to the top position today by beating Beast (Rs. 120 crores). The second weekend in the state can reach Rs. 30 crores, which will absolutely incredible since only two films have gone over Rs. 30 crores in the second week to date. The second week in the state shall comfortably cross Rs. 40 crores.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikram in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 115.75 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 23 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 17.25 crores

Kerala - Rs. 28.50 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 7.50 crores