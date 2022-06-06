Vikram first weekend box office collections; Kamal Haasan starrer grossed a phenomenal 100 crores in India

Vikram wrapped its first weekend at the Indian box office on a high note, grossing over Rs. 100 crores in its first three days, with a very strong trend. The film had a huge opening day of Rs. 34 crores on Friday and it felt like will be an excellent result if it were to hit Rs. 90 crores in three days but the film had a sensational hold on Saturday and then went higher than the opening day on Sunday for the weekend total box office of Rs. 100.75 crores.

The film is the only fourth from Kollywood ever to earn over Rs. 100 crores in India during its first three days, the other three being Kabali, 2.0 and Beast. It also became the highest-grossing film ever for Kamal Haasan, besting his 2008 release Dashavataram, which grossed Rs. 85 crores.

The box office collections of Vikram at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 34 crores

Saturday - Rs. 31.75 crores

Sunday - Rs. 35 crores

Total - Rs. 100.75 crores

Vikram grossed Rs. 20.25 crores approx in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, recording the highest ever Sunday in the state, beating Bigil (Rs. 19.80 crores). The weekend numbers of Rs. 61 crores in the state are fourth highest ever behind Beast (Rs. 66.80 crores), Sarkar (Rs. 66.60 crores) and Bigil (Rs. 61.50 crores). Vikram had a way better trend during the weekend than the three films above it and has a strong chance of emerging as the highest-grossing film ever in Tamil Nadu. That will largely depend on where the film lands on Monday, preferably over Rs. 8 crores.

The film also performed strongly outside Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, it grossed Rs. 15 crores during the weekend, which is comfortably the biggest start ever for a Tamil film. The film shall emerge as the biggest Kollywood movie in the state within the first week itself. Karnataka and APTS also breached Rs 10 crores with a strong trend over the weekend. The Hindi version of the film didn’t collect much but collections improved over the weekend, hitting Rs. 1 crore on Sunday.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikram in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 61 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 10.50 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 10.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 15 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 3.75 crores