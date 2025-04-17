Jon Bernthal Recalls How Tom Holland Helped Him Land Marvel's The Punisher Role: ‘We Both Got Cast’

Jon Bernthal is a versatile actor. No doubt he played a role in the 2017 movie Pilgrimage and is now shattering bones in the MCU as The Punisher. One interesting fact about the two aforementioned roles happens to be that he shared those with Tom Holland. The Cherry actor has not been seen alongside the unmerciful character of Bernthal in the MCU yet; however, it is not a secret that Tom Holland is the Spider-Man of the same franchise.

Recently, shedding light on the past, the actor from Baby Driver stated that it was Tom Holland who helped him while preparing for the role of The Punisher. The time reflected on by Jon Bernthal was when the two stars were filming Pilgrimage.

As per IMDb, the Fury actor stated, “He read with me for Punisher.”

Interestingly, it was just the one way to help, but in fact even Jon Bernthal read the lines with Tom Holland, helping him to become the Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I read with him for Spider-Man and we both got cast,” the Walking Dead actor stated.

It is not a coincidence that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher was first introduced in the second season of Daredevil, when it was under Netflix, back in 2015. However, the actor got his own series in 2017. Meanwhile, it was Tom Holland slinging webs with Iron Man and others in Captain America: Civil War, a movie that was released in the year 2016.

Talking about Jon Bernthal, he has now reprised his role of The Punisher in the latest outing of the man without fear. The Punisher can be caught in action in Daredevil: Born Again alongside his old buddy “Red,” played by Charlie Cox.

Other actors who reprised their roles from the original series are Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

