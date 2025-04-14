The Accountant 2 Star Ben Affleck Says 'Not Easy to Figure Out Relationships' After Jennifer Lopez Split

Ben Affleck is trying to get back in business after splitting from Jennifer Lopez. Recently, talking about his flirting skills, the actor from Good Will Hunting revealed a few emotions of himself and how he relates to his character of Christian Wolf from The Accountant 2. Ben Affleck was present for the press junket of his latest and aforementioned movie, with Jon Bernthal where Affleck made several statements.

Advertisement

“Here’s a guy who’s trying to figure out — he wants to have a relationship with a woman, he’s trying to figure out how to do that, like, how to put yourself out there,” Ben Affleck said of Wolf.

He then went on to add that the character is not comfortable being open in public and doesn't really know how to approach a lady with flirty words. However, the actor from Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice then went on to add that he is exactly like so many of us.

“It’s not easy for anyone figuring out relationships, particularly at the very early part, where you’re trying to gauge, ‘What does this signal mean?” he stated.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck Has 'Secret' Crush on One of Brad Pitt's Exes Amid Separation from Jennifer Lopez; Is It Angelina Jolie?

ALSO READ: The Accountant 2 Starring Ben Affleck Set for April 2025 Release; All We Know So Far

“Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?'” Ben Affleck mentioned while commending his character.

Advertisement

The Sum of All Fear actor then also joked that he probably won't be in demand for his line-dancing work in movies, adding that his phone for the same kind of role has not rung yet.

For those unversed, it has just been three months since Ben Affleck split from Jennifer Lopez. It is interesting to know that Lopez was his long-lost love with whom he had rekindled in 2021 after the two called off their engagement previously.

Ben Affleck and Lopez, however, decided to choose different paths only two years after their marriage.

ALSO READ: Jon Bernthal Reveals Why He Walked Away from Daredevil: Born Again Initially as The Punisher; 'Wasn't Interested...'