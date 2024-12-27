Year Ender 2024: Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies at worldwide box office; Stree 2 takes the throne

Bollywood saw numerous releases this year. Some succeeded, while others failed at the box office. It's time to look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2024 worldwide.

Stree 2, the horror-comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, smashed the box office with its blockbuster theatrical run. The movie, released during a three-way clash, still went on to gross Rs 837 crore worldwide, emerging as the #1 film in Hindi cinema this year.

Following this, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 took the second spot. The horror-comedy grossed over Rs 371 crore globally, emerging as a superhit venture. It was released alongside Singham Again, which ended its theatrical run at Rs 367 crore worldwide, securing the 3rd spot among the top-grossing movies of 2024.

The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter sits at the 4th spot, with a global gross collection of Rs 340 crore. It collected Rs 140 crore from overseas markets and Rs 200 crore from India. However, it ended its theatrical run with an average tag.

Following Fighter, the list includes Shaitaan, Baby John, Crew, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jeeya, Munjya, and Bad Newwz and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It was expected that Varun Dhawan's Baby John would make it to the list but it has shockingly emerged as the year's biggest flop.

Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2024 at the Worldwide box office are as follows:

S. No. Movie Gross Collection (CR in INR) 1 Stree 2 837 2 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 371 3 Singham Again 367 4 Fighter 340 5 Shaitaan 210 6 Crew 150 7 Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jeeya 136 8 Munjya 128 9 Bad Newwz 109 10 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 105

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

