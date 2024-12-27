Year Ender 2024: Top 5 Mollywood actors based on gross worldwide collections; Fahadh Faasil tops by a RECORD margin
We have curated a list of top 5 Mollywood actors of 2024. Scroll down to read more.
2024 is about to end. Pinkvilla is presenting top 5 Mollywood actors who performed well this year. We have curated a list of talented Malayalam artists based on their worldwide gross collections at the box office. Let's analyze their box office performance covering the entire year.
Fahadh Faasil, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Other Top Mollywood Actors Of 2024
FAHADH FAASIL
Mollywood stalwart Fahadh Faasil, who is noted for his diverse roles, last appeared in Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1600 crore plus worldwide expected) this year. Faasil was a part of three more movies this year including Vettaiyan (Rs 240 crore), Aavesham (Rs 156 crore), and Bougainvillea (Rs 34 crore). He has clinched the top position in the list of top Mollywood actors, with his movies earning Rs 2030 crore plus within a span of 12 months.
PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN
Prithviraj Sukumaran worked in three films in 2024, consisting two from Mollywood and one from Bollywood. Aadujeevitham grossed Rs 158.50 crore globally and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil earned Rs 90.25 crore worldwide. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ended its theatrical run with Rs 105 crore global finish. His cume worldwide collection of this year stands at Rs 387.75 crore.
SOUBIN SHAHIR
Actor Soubin Shahir, who featured in Manjummel Boys in 2024, is on the third spot in the list. It grossed Rs 242 crore globally by the end of its theatrical run. He will be seen in a very big film Coolie with Superstar Rajinikanth in 2025.
MAMMOOTTY
Veteran actor Mammootty worked in three movies this year including Abraham Ozler, Bramayugam, and Turbo. The total earnings of his 2024 releases stand at Rs 172.5 crore globally.
TOVINO THOMAS
Tovino Thomas was seen in three films namely Anweshippin Kandethum (Rs 17 crore), Nadikar (Rs 6.25 crore), and Ajayante Randam Moshanam (Rs 106.75 crore) in 2024. With Rs 130 crore global earnings, Tovino is on the fifth position.
Box Office Chart Of Top 5 Actors From Mollywood
|Actors
|Movies
|Total Gross Worldwide Collections (CR in INR)
|Fahadh Faasil
|Pushpa 2: The Rule, Vettaiyan, Aavesham, and Bougainvillea
|2030+
|Prithviraj Sukumaran
|Aadujeevitham, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil
|387.75
|Soubin Shahir
|Manjummel Boys
|242
|Mammootty
|Abraham Ozler, Bramayugam, and Turbo
|172.5
|Tovino Thomas
|Anweshippin Kandethum, Nadikar, and Ajayante Randam Moshanam
|130
Which Mollywood actor is your favorite out of all?
