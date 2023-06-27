Zara Hatke Zara Bachke overtakes Adipurush at the box office; Prabhas film collects Rs 85 lakh on 2nd Monday

The Monday box office had a few tricks up its sleeve. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan led Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on its fourth Monday, recorded better collections than the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh led spectacle, Adipurush, on its second Monday, thus summing up the fate of both films. While Adipurush clocked Rs 85 lakhs on day 11, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on day 25 netted Rs 90 lakhs. Based on the trend, Adipurush looks to settle for a Hindi nett cume of around Rs 130 - 132 crores in India while Zara Hatke Zara Bachke looks to breach Rs 85 crores. What makes the collections of the Vicky-Sara starrer more superior is the fact that the budget is just a fraction of Adipurush.

Adipurush And Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Performed Diametrically Opposite To What Was Expected Out Of Them At The Box Office

Adipurush was hands down one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2023. The Om Raut directorial which was aimed to be a retelling of the great Indian epic, Ramayana, failed to woo audiences. The film opened very well but it dropped just as quickly with second week collections expected to be 90 percent down compared to first week. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on the other hand didn't have the trade too keen when it was announced. The film surprised all with its strong theatrical performance and the theatrical legs are nothing short of extraordinary. Week 4 numbers of the film will match week 3 numbers and that pretty much tells the story of this super-hit rom-com. Focusing on the case of Adipurush, its time for the producers to stop wasting their money on ORM (Online Reputation Management) to build fake perceptions as the public knows everything.

The day-wise nett collections of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in India are as follows:-

Week 1 : Rs 35.10 crores

: Rs 35.10 crores Week 2: Rs 23.95 crores

Rs 23.95 crores Week 3: Rs 9 crores

Rs 9 crores Fourth Friday: Rs 1.25 crores

Rs 1.25 crores Fourth Saturday: Rs 2.25 crores

Rs 2.25 crores Fourth Sunday: Rs 2.75 crores

Rs 2.75 crores Fourth Monday: Rs 90 lakh

Total = Rs 75.20 crores nett in 25 days in India

The day-wise nett Hindi collections of Adipurush in India are as follows:-

Week 1: Rs 119.75 crores

Rs 119.75 crores Second Friday: Rs 2 crores

Rs 2 crores Second Saturday: Rs 3 crores

Rs 3 crores Second Sunday: Rs 3.25 crores

Rs 3.25 crores Second Monday: Rs 85 lakh

Total = Rs 123.85 crores nett after 11 days in Hindi in India

The horror film 1920: Horrors Of The Heart held well on Monday with collections less than 50 percent down from first Sunday. The film may end up hitting Rs 10 crores India nett if it continues to hold well. For a non-starrer, these numbers are appreciable.

Where To Watch Adipurush, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke And 1920: Horrors Of The Heart

You can watch Adipurush, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and 1920: Horrors Of The Heart at a theatre near you.

