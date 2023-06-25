Box Office: 1920 scores 3.75 crore, Adipurush targets 135 crore finish; Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a super hit

Despite the debacle of Adipurush, things are looking bright for the ticket counters in India as several films are managing to score numbers at the box office. This Friday saw the release of the horror franchise, 1920, as the film surprised with a start of Rs 1.25 crore on opening day, followed by a spike to Rs 1.50 crore on the second day. The two-day total of 1920 stands at Rs 3.75 crore, and the Vikram Bhatt production is now looking at a weekend of Rs 4.50 crore.

Adipurush targets 140 crore finish

It’s a film with not so known star cast, and yet managed to do some numbers, and this is always a positive sign for the film industry. It’s the loyal base of the horror genre that has stepped out and this has continued to remain one of the most underexplored genres of Hindi Cinema. After a low opening week of Rs 121 crore, Adipurush collected Rs 2.00 crore on the second Friday followed by a jumo to Rs 3.00 crore on Saturday. The 9-day total of Adipurush stands at Rs 126 crore, and the film is now targeting a finish in the range of Rs 135 to 140 crore.

The final business of Adipurush will result in it being one of the worst trending films in Hindi Cinema. For those unaware, the film scored an opening weekend of Rs 102 crore, and it has been a downward journey since then. The drops finally settled on the second Friday, but it’s late now for the film to make up for the lost ground.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a super hit

The June 2 release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a super hit as the 23-day total of the film stands at Rs 75 crore. The film scored Rs 1.25 crore on its fourth Friday followed by a near 100 percent jump to Rs 2.25 crore on the fourth Saturday. With another spike in collections on day 24, the total of Adipurush after the fourth weekend would stand around the Rs 78 crore mark. The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-led film will finish around the Rs 85 crore mark, and this is a number that probably none could have predicted ahead of the film release. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has also broken the myth of just action and franchises working in the post-pandemic world.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Worst Trending Bollywood Films at Box Office: Adipurush tops, Love Aaj Kal & Shamshera follow