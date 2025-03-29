'Bride is shy': BTS' Jin becomes MC for personal trainer's wedding, leaves ARMY in awe of his aura and charm

BTS members are renowned for staying true to their loved ones and crew. They are friendly and genuine every time, whether they are celebrating personal achievements or attending special occasions. One of their latest displays of friendship was when Jin, the oldest member of the legendary boyband BTS, went to his personal trainer's wedding. The event was made even more memorable by the fact that he not only attended but also served as the MC (master of ceremonies).

Jin looked like a well-suited prince, and his infectious smile and aura further added to the joyous mood. He redefined the term "Worldwide Handsome" once more by sporting a black tie, a pure white shirt, and a classic black suit. His hair was styled in a precise side part. Jin was photographed saying kind things to the newlyweds at the wedding.

He spoke earnestly as he wished the couple an eternity of joy and fun. He said, "With this, I declare that this marriage has been truthfully and harmoniously made and that these two have become husband and wife."

As soon as the video of Jin at the wedding surfaced online, it quickly went viral. BTS fans, affectionately known as ARMY, had a mix of emotional and humorous reactions. Many were captivated by Jin's charming presence, flooding social media with comments like, "Congratulations to the bride and groom! Especially to our MC Jin!" and "He looks like a literal prince."

However, because of the manner Jin was positioned between the bride and groom, some fans were briefly sent into a frenzy, comically supposing that the BTS member was the one getting married. "I thought he got married the way he's standing with the bride," remarked one admirer in jest, while another said, "sht!!!!! you gave me a heart attack!!!!!" Another fan remarked, implying that Jin's new job may be serving as an MC at weddings, "That's his side business at this point."

BTS' Jin has already attended the weddings of several of his close friends. Even with his busy schedule, which includes filming RUN BTS episodes, going to fan gatherings and brand events, and pursuing acting and music projects, Jin never undervalues the people in his life. It's reasonable to say that the oldest member of BTS represents the all-arounder lifestyle, skillfully juggling his professional and private responsibilities.