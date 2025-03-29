Is BTS' Jin planning a 'nationwide tour' in April? Chef Lee Yeon Bok spills about singer's booked schedule on food show

BTS' Jin is not only a global music sensation but also someone with a deep passion for cooking. His dedication to learning new skills recently caught the attention of Chef Lee Yeon Bok, who praised Jin's sincerity and eagerness to improve. At the press conference for KBS 2TV's Convenience Store Restaurant held at KBS Art Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, Chef Lee Yeon Bok shared a surprising connection with the K-pop icon. He revealed that Jin had personally approached him to learn how to toss a wok. "I was going to teach him," Chef Lee remarked.

What caught even more attention was Chef Lee's revelation that Jin will soon embark on a nationwide tour, further exciting fans and adding to the anticipation surrounding the artist's upcoming activities. Chef Lee Yeon Bok said, “I heard there's a nationwide tour starting in April. If a celebrity is that sincere about cooking, that's enough. I'll gladly help".

Chef Lee, who is well-known for his culinary prowess and kind nature, stressed that any celebrity who genuinely loves to cook deserves encouragement and that he would be delighted to coach Jin if the chance arose. Well, South Korean fans can except a nationwide activity from the Astronaut singer. However, neither BIGHIT nor Jin has said anything regarding this matter.

Fans are aware of Jin's passion for cooking. Through BTS footage, he has frequently revealed his culinary experiments, demonstrating his interest and eagerness to learn. Being the oldest member, Jin has always taken on the responsibility of cooking for the group, therefore he is more at ease in the kitchen than any other member. Even on the first anniversary of BTS, Jin was in charge of cooking while the others assisted.

Advertisement

Speaking about BTS' Jin's project, he has lately begun acting in addition to his culinary skills. Fans were captivated by his obvious charisma and on-screen personality in an advertisement for Ottogi's Jin Ramen. The Super Tuna singer is currently preoccupied with both his solo musical career and Run Jin episodes.

Being the eldest of the BTS group, it was Jin who enlisted in the military first back in 2022. He served in the military for 18 months and got discharged on June 12, 2024.