‘I’m shy’: BTS’ Jin spends Lunar New Year with nephews, explains selfie absence, teases new content

BTS' oldest member, Jin, sent Lunar New Year greetings to his fans and updated them about his current whereabouts. He revealed wanting to share a picture of his on the auspicious occasion but did not do so for some reason. He also talked about how he spent Seollal and how his work life was going on lately.

On January 29, Jin took to Weverse to share what delicacies he had and whom he spent the 2025 Korean New Year with. He wrote, "I also enjoyed eating Tteokguk (traditional Korean dish) with family." As per him, the food tastes great because his family members cooked well. He also contributed to the cooking process. The BTS member spent time with his two nephews and also gave them Sebaetdon (a red envelope containing a new year allowance given by the older to the younger members of the family).

He put jokes around by putting sobbing emojis to describe how he felt being on the money giver's side, as he was used to receiving it from elders till then. He mentioned wanting to share his New Year's moments with BTS ARMYs by uploading a selfie but he couldn't do so. He revealed the reason for not having makeup on for his schedules lately and not being confident to post a picture exposing his natural face. "I'm shy about my bare face. I won't be able to upload it," the BTS member said.

He also updates fans about working for three weeks straight, without a break. He asked them to wait for new content to be up soon for which he has been working tirelessly. While patiently awaiting the new content, he asked them to pass the time by watching Run Jin. It is a fun variety show, loosely based on Run BTS, where host Jin participates in various entertaining games, exercises and other activities with the guests. It premieres every Tuesday at 9 pm KST on the BANGTAN YouTube channel and at 10 pm KST on Weverse.

The BTS vocalist recently impressed all by releasing a heartfelt OST track, Close to You, on January 26. It is the main OST for Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s romance drama, When the Stars Gossip. Watch it here: