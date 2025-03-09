BTS' Jin's brother tries to protect his father's face; asks to delete ‘secretly filmed’ video

The private lives of K-pop idols have always been a subject of great curiosity, with fans eager to learn more about their favorite stars beyond their public personas. However, this curiosity sometimes crosses personal boundaries, especially when it involves family members who are not in the entertainment industry.

BTS, one of the most globally recognized groups, has consistently maintained a strong stance on keeping their families out of the spotlight. Despite their efforts, a recent incident involving Jin and his father has once again sparked discussions about privacy, ethics, and fan responsibility.

A video featuring Jin and his father surfaced on social media, capturing a rare and personal moment of the two enjoying a meal together at a Korean restaurant. The video, reportedly filmed by a non-fan who initially did not recognize Jin, quickly spread across multiple online platforms. According to sources, the individual only realized Jin’s identity after the restaurant owner mentioned it, prompting them to share the footage online. The clip not only showed Jin but also clearly revealed his father’s face, a detail that raised concerns among BTS fans.

As the video gained traction, many fans commented on Jin’s father’s youthful appearance and expressed admiration for their close father-son bond. However, this excitement soon turned into concern when Jin’s older brother, Kim Seok Jung, intervened. Upon discovering the viral footage, he took immediate action and issued a request for the video to be removed, emphasizing the family’s preference for privacy. "I would appreciate it if you could remove the video, as I prefer that my father not be exposed to the media," Jin’s brother wrote in a comment on one of the posts featuring the footage.

As soon as Jin’s brother made his request, the response from ARMY was swift and overwhelmingly supportive. Many fans took it upon themselves to spread awareness about the importance of respecting privacy, reminding others that just because BTS members are public figures does not mean their families should be subjected to the same level of exposure.

Social media was flooded with messages urging others to delete and report the video. Many fans also used the opportunity to educate newer ARMYs about BTS' long-standing approach to privacy, emphasizing that sharing unauthorized images or videos of their family members goes against the values that BTS and their fandom uphold. Fans also encouraged others to be more mindful in the future, spreading awareness about the ethical considerations involved in sharing personal moments of idols and their families.