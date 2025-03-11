BTS ARMY's documentary Forever We Are Young screens at SXSW 2025 Austin premiere; know what it's about

ARMYs made their presence felt at the SXSW Film Festival on March 10, 2025, as Forever We Are Young, a documentary about BTS’ fandom, had its world premiere at the iconic Paramount Theatre in Austin.

Due to overwhelming demand, an additional screening is scheduled for Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at the ZACH Theatre. The 91-minute film will begin at 5:45 PM and is dubbed in English, Korean, Spanish, and Castilian. The show on March 10 was held from 11 am to 12:31 pm.

Directed by Grace Lee and Patty Ahn, Forever We Are Young explores the journey of BTS’s devoted fanbase, ARMY, which is short for Adorable Representative M.C for Youth.

The documentary delves into how ARMY evolved alongside BTS, supporting the group’s rise from K-pop idols to a global sensation.

“A lot of the fans in the film started as teenagers, navigating an emotional and formative time in their lives,” says Lee. “As BTS grew as artists, ARMY grew with them. Their connection is inseparable.”

The film highlights how BTS cultivated a diverse and inclusive fanbase that transcends nationality, ethnicity, gender, and identity. Lee describes ARMY as “the most diverse fandom I’ve ever seen,” showcasing how BTS’ message of self-love and empowerment resonates with millions worldwide.

Beyond the music, Forever We Are Young captures the passion, dedication, and community spirit that define ARMY. It offers an intimate look at how BTS' journey has shaped fans' lives, from small concert venues to sold-out stadiums.

For those staying in the US who missed the premiere, the March 11, 2025 screening provides another chance to experience this heartfelt tribute to one of the most influential fandoms in music history: BTS, aka RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook and ARMY.