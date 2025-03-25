Here's how BTS' V made Chuncheon City invest 1 Billion KRW in Pungmul Market turning it into tourist hotspot, mayor reveals

BTS, the global K-pop sensation, has an extraordinary influence that goes beyond music, often transforming ordinary places into major tourist attractions. One striking example is the recent surge in popularity of the Chuncheon Folk Flea Market, following a visit by BTS member V during his mandatory military service.

On January 23, 2025, he shared a photo on Instagram, sitting in military uniform in front of a camellia mural at the Chuncheon Folk Flea Market. Along with the images, V captioned his post, saying, "I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival! It's D-107. The scary winter is over, and I'll take care of myself in the warm spring and get ready for it!"

The post quickly went viral, attracting K-pop fans to visit the same spot. Chuncheon City officials, recognizing the opportunity, are now leveraging BTS' V's visit to revitalize the market as a cultural and tourist hub. Mayor Yuk Dong Han of Chuncheon area expressed his gratitude, saying, "I realized V's power, and thanks to this incident, our traditional market, Pungmul Market, has become more popular in terms of culture and tourism."

To maintain the momentum, city officials plan to use the market space even on non-operating days, capitalizing on the "BTS effect" to draw more visitors.

On March 25, 2025, it was reported that Chuncheon City plans to invest approximately 1 billion KRW to enhance the market's infrastructure and overall appeal. Proposed developments include the creation of a V-themed photo zone, the introduction of a foreign flea market, and the establishment of a vibrant night market. These initiatives aim to attract tourists by utilizing the market's prime location near transportation hubs like Namchuncheon Station and Chuncheon Station.

The Chuncheon Folk Flea Market spans approximately 700 meters with around 140 stores, offering everything from fresh produce to handmade crafts. With BTS V's visit igniting a tourism boom, the market is poised to become a must-visit cultural landmark for fans and tourists alike.

The transformation of the Chuncheon Folk Flea Market into a bustling tourist hotspot is an example of how BTS' presence can rejuvenate local communities, promoting both cultural appreciation and economic growth.