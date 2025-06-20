Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 16: Release Date, Streaming Time, What to Expect and How to Watch

What happens when you put a bunch of young, happening men and women together and pit them against each other in the game of love? A thrilling battle ensues! Love Island USA returned with Season 7, and it’s as exciting as we expected, with talented people looking for their chance to find true love. The upcoming 16th episode is expected to be another exciting change in the flow, releasing on June 20, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

Love Island USA Season 7 Release Plan

With new episodes releasing every day except on Wednesdays, fans of the show can tune in to fun surprises on 6 days of the week. Premiering on June 3, the show has managed to become another one of the most talked-about ongoing releases online. The dating program is expected to have 36 episodes with Ariana Madix taking charge as the host of this season.

Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 16 Release Date, Time and Where to Watch

Episode 16 of Love Island USA Season 7 will be available to watch at 6 PM Pacific Time (PT)/ 9 PM Eastern Time (ET) on June 20, 2025. Accordingly, it will be released in India on June 21 at 6:30 AM IST. Viewers can tune in to the OTT platform Peacock to check out the latest episodes of the show.

Love Island USA Season 7 Cast

The female contestants on the show are as follows:

Huda Mustafa

Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe

Olandria Carthen

Isabella "Belle-A" Walker

Yulissa Escobar

Cierra Ortega

Amaya Espinal

Hannah Fields

Iris Kendall

The male participants can be checked out below:

Ace Greene

Taylor Williams

Nicolas "Nic" Vansteenberghe

Austin Shepard

Jeremiah Brown

Charlie Georgio

Jalen Brown

Jose "Pepe" Garcia

Among the 17 love interests revealed so far, all are between the ages of 22 and 27, coming from all around the United States, with a diverse range of careers and plans for the future. Their past relationships and love stories could not be more different from each other.

What to Expect from Love Island Season 7

The reactions to Huda, who has been revealed as a single mother previously, have been wild, with viewers demanding her exit. With new bombshells being revealed each other, as many love triangles and quadrangles being formed on the show already, it remains to be seen which of them end up as the final couples.

