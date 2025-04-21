BTS doesn't stop amid group hiatus due to military; becomes first K-pop act to surpass 1.28 billion streams in 2025

If hiatus is the right word for BTS, well, that is surely a debate. Even though RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook headed off to fulfil their military duties, with Jin and J-Hope already back and the other five still in uniform, the BTS buzz hasn’t let up for a second. Out of sight, out of mind? Yeah, that rule doesn’t apply here — not when it comes to BTS and ARMY.

In a year where the group’s been technically “inactive,” BTS just racked up a staggering 1.2819 billion streams in 2025, officially becoming the most streamed K-pop act of the year. The first and only to cross this milestone so far. A feat like this doesn’t just happen. It’s built on a bond between a group that rewrote the rules of pop culture and a fandom that refuses to let them fade, no matter where they are or what title the world wants to slap on them.

ARMY did what they do best — kept the flame alive, loud and proud, flooding timelines with “CONGRATULATIONS BTS” and “BTS PAVED THE WAY.” This isn’t just a number; it’s a statement. A reminder that even while the world eagerly waits for their return, BTS continues to shape the sound of this generation, all without lifting a finger. While ARMYS is counting streams, they are also counting down days, just 50 days left for the group reunion.

Here’s the discharge schedule:

- RM and V will complete their service on June 10, 2025

- Jimin and Jungkook follow right after on June 11, 2025

- SUGA is set to return on June 21, 2025

By the end of June, all seven members will be back — and yes, that’s just in time for FESTA 2025, their 12th anniversary. The timing couldn’t be more poetic.

Meanwhile, life outside the barracks keeps moving. BTS' Jin, fresh from his service, made a surprise appearance at Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres concert in Seoul and is gearing up for a 9-city solo tour this summer, his first U.S. shows included. J-Hope is in the middle of his ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE 2025’ world tour, radiating his signature energy across continents.

BTS clinched No.1 for April’s brand ranking — because of popularity, presence despite being on hiatus. No doubt, June will not be just a reunion. It’s a reset. And clearly, no amount of uniforms or hiatus labels can stop that. BTS didn’t just pave the way — they never left it.

