BTS' Jin combines alpacas and gaming in debut trailer for second mini-album Echo releasing May 16; Watch

BTS’ Jin is preparing to make his highly anticipated return to the spotlight, and fans around the world couldn't be more excited. On April 20, Jin released a charming new teaser video for his upcoming solo mini album, Echo, showcasing his playful side and teasing what's to come.

In the teaser, Jin appears inside a claw machine filled with an assortment of teddy bears and even a quirky alpaca tucked among the cuddly toys. Wearing classic black and white formalwear, Jin is gently lifted by the claw holding the alpaca before flashing a warm smile and presenting a handwritten sign that reveals his official comeback date. The imagery captures Jin’s signature balance of humor and heart, immediately connecting with fans and heightening anticipation for the full release.

The teaser follows a wave of comeback news that has been steadily rolling out over the past week. On April 17, Jin officially unveiled the tracklist for Echo, offering a glimpse into the musical direction of his second solo project. Fans were thrilled to learn that one of the tracks will feature a collaboration with Choi Ye Na. The announcement sparked excitement about the chemistry the two artists will bring to the song, further raising expectations for the album.

Before the tracklist reveal, Jin had already kicked off the comeback countdown by releasing a detailed promotion schedule on April 16. The timeline outlined a series of planned drops, including concept photos, music video teasers, and behind-the-scenes content, ensuring that fans would have a steady stream of new material to enjoy as the album’s release date approaches.

The initial comeback announcement was made on April 15, when it was confirmed that Jin would officially return with Echo on May 16 at 1 p.m. KST. The announcement alone sent waves of excitement through social media platforms. Meanwhile, Echo will serve as Jin’s second solo album, following the heartfelt success of his previous release, Happy, which showcased his emotional depth and melodic sensitivity.

Fans, known as ARMY, are already speculating about the concepts and emotional tones of the upcoming album, fueled by the whimsical yet slightly nostalgic feeling captured in the claw machine teaser. As the release date for Echo draws closer, the excitement continues to build, with fans eagerly counting down the days until Jin’s music once again grace their playlists.

