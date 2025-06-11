BTS' Jimin wants people to offer 'warm words' to soldiers on street, recalls hard times during military life with Jungkook

BTS ARMY, the wait is finally over! Following an 18-month stint in the military, Jimin and Jungkook have officially marked their return to civilian life. On June 11, a considerable crowd of enthusiastic fans gathered at the duo's post-discharge greeting session, which took place at Yeoncheon. During then, Jimin and Jungkook shared their feelings, with the former sharing about difficulties faced as a military trainee and thanking fans for their support.

Jimin's message to fans after military discharge

Jimin and Jungkook enlisted together under the buddy system on December 12, 2023. They completed their service at the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province on June 11, 2025. Following their discharge, they greeted fans with shy smiles, giggles and heartfelt words. According to a video shared by Dispatch, Jimin extended gratitude to the fans for waiting patiently for them throughout their period of military enlistment.

The BTS member shared, “Thank you so much for coming all this way to see us. And to ARMY, thank you for waiting for such a long time— from the pandemic through to our military service." The BTS member also talked of imagining how their post-military life would be and finally it was time to make them real. He also promised fans that they'll get to see even more exciting work from BTS moving forward.

"We’ll show you better things from now on," the K-pop star said. Regarding his military life, she mentioned, "it wasn’t easy." He highlighted the "strong bonds" he formed with fellow soldiers through shared experiences of "hardships", and everyday moments like eating together. He ended by stressing on the fact that a soldier's life was extremely hard and people should treat them with kindness.

"If you see a soldier on the street, please consider offering a warm word—it would mean so much," the empathetic artist said.

HYBE prepared to welcome the BTS members back

Earlier, on June 9, their agency HYBE Labels lit up its Yongsan, Seoul headquarters by projecting the BTS and ARMY logos alongside the phrase "WE ARE BACK" onto the exterior of the building. To mark the boy band's 12th anniversary milestone, BTS and BIGHIT MUSIC are set to host a commemorative event, 2025 BTS FESTA, at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on June 13-14.

