Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are getting married soon? Actress reveals ‘Shaadi ki planning ke liye…’

Janhvi Kapoor is at the peak of her career currently. She is having back-to-back film releases, and fans love to see her on the silver screen. With Param Sundari still running in the theatres and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari on the verge of releasing, she seems to have taken over the box office. But what about her personal life? Fans are curious to know about her marriage plans, and at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, she spoke about it.

Janhvi Kapoor’s marriage plans

At the trailer launch of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, it goes without saying that Janhvi Kapoor, who is the main lead of the film, which revolves around a wedding, will be asked about her marriage plans. The moment she was asked about her plans for her wedding, the actress revealed, “Abhi meri planning sirf filmo ko lekar hai. Shaadi ki planning ke liye bahut time hai.” (My planning is only about films at the moment. There is a lot of time for wedding planning.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s personal life

Janhvi has been dating Shikhar Pahariya for a long time now. Although she has never really spoken directly about dating Shikhar, but has always managed to make it official indirectly by giving subtle hints. From wearing a necklace with his name to sharing pictures with him and arriving at events holding his hands, she has made it very clear that there is much more than friendship between them.

Earlier, talking to Vogue, Janhvi Kapoor had opened up about her future wedding and honeymoon plans. On being asked how she sees herself as a bride, the actress replied that she has been dressing up so much every day that on her wedding day, she would just like to be comfortable. “I know I want to get married in Tirupati. I definitely don’t want too many people there. I want it to be quick; I want the honeymoon to be very long. I definitely know that whatever I wear will be Manish [Malhotra], because he’s my favourite person and he’s family.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She now has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra.

