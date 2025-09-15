Emmys 2025 Red Carpet: 7 Best Dressed Celebrities Who Stole the Spotlight

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 brought television’s biggest stars to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14. Falling right in the middle of New York Fashion Week, the red carpet was filled with standout fashion moments. From bold gowns to sharp suits, celebrities showcased looks that are sure to be remembered this season. Here are the seven best dressed stars from the Emmys 2025 red carpet.

Hunter Schafer in McQueen

Hunter Schafer turned heads in a magenta gown from McQueen’s Fall/Winter 2025 ready-to-wear collection. Styled by Dara, the look was slightly modified from the runway to suit the end-of-summer event. The halter-neck maxi dress featured body-hugging fabric with soft folds at the skirt and velour details around the neckline and waist. Schafer’s outfit proved why she continues to be one of the most reliable red carpet stars.

Jenna Ortega in Givenchy and Pomellato Jewelry

Jenna Ortega brought fall glam to the Emmys in Sarah Burton’s debut Givenchy collection. She wore a black skirt with a thigh-high slit, paired with a shimmering gemstone bra top. To complete her look, Ortega opted for strappy heels and jewelry from Pomellato, including pearl studs, a ring, and a bracelet. The 22-year-old actress balanced bold fashion with elegant minimalism.

Pedro Pascal in Celine

Pedro Pascal chose a relaxed but sharp ensemble in all-white Celine. His ivory double-breasted suit was paired with a white cotton shirt, sneakers, and sunglasses, creating a stylish monochrome moment. Known for his playful style, Pascal added extra-long cuffs to the look, proving he can mix sophistication with comfort on the red carpet.

Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co.

Selena Gomez arrived in a striking scarlet gown by Louis Vuitton, complete with a dramatic train. She styled the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including ruby and diamond earrings and two diamond rings. Walking the carpet with her fiancé Benny Blanco, Gomez’s outfit was one of the evening’s most talked-about fashion moments.

Tramell Tillman in Dolce & Gabbana

Severance star Tramell Tillman wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana white suit, paired with Boucheron jewelry. The actor, nominated for Best Supporting Actor (Drama), said: “I’m ambitious and would love an Emmy, but I’ve learned it’s not up to me.” He described playing Seth Milchick as “like putting on a suit of armor,” reflecting both his role and his choice of attire.

Anna Sawai in Giorgio Armani Privé and Cartier

Anna Sawai brought elegant minimalism to the carpet in a black silk gown from Giorgio Armani Privé. The dress featured a crystal-embellished tulle overlay and a bow detail at the shoulder. Styled by Karla Welch, the Shōgun actress added Cartier jewels, including a white gold ring and diamond earrings, completing her refined look.

Ruth Negga in Prada

Ruth Negga opted for a custom Prada gown inspired by the label’s Spring 2008 collection. The dress featured James Jean illustrations with fairies and nature motifs, creating a refreshing look on the red carpet. Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Presumed Innocent, Negga’s style added artistic flair to the evening.

